MFSA chairman honoured with prestigious IFNY ‘Free Enterprise Award’ in New York

Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) chairman Jesmond Gatt has been awarded the distinguished Free Enterprise Award by the Insurance Federation of New York (IFNY).

Presented at the historic Union League Club in New York City, this accolade recognises Gatt’s visionary leadership and his instrumental role in shaping Malta’s evolution into a globally respected financial centre.

The IFNY Free Enterprise Award is one of the insurance industry’s most coveted honours. By receiving this award, Gatt joins an exclusive roster of titans who have defined the global economy. Previous winners of the Free Enterprise Award include Henry Ford II – President of Ford Motor Company (Inaugural Winner, 1962), Maurice R. “Hank” Greenberg – Former Chairman & CEO, AIG, Dame Inga Beale – Former CEO, Lloyd’s of London, and Malcolm Forbes – Publisher, Forbes Magazine.

Gatt’s recognition places the MFSA, and Malta, under the global spotlight. It underscores the jurisdiction’s status as an innovative, forward-thinking, and dynamic financial hub. Under Gatt’s stewardship, the MFSA has fostered an ecosystem that robustly supports fintech, insurance, fund services, and cross-border investments, while maintaining rigorous regulatory standards.

In his acceptance remarks, Gatt described Malta’s strategic role in the modern financial landscape not merely as a destination, but as a vital connector.

“Malta is not merely a point on the map, but a bridge: a bridge between continents, between cultures, and between markets,” he said.

With a career spanning over three decades at the heart of the sector, Gatt’s receipt of this award is a milestone for the MFSA. It sends a powerful message to the international community that Malta is open for business, regulated by world-class standards, and led by visionaries recognised on the world stage.