Joseph Portelli exits CF Estates shareholding in €6.65 million deal

Construction magnate Joseph Portelli is exiting his shareholding in CF Estates Ltd, following an agreement reached with the company and its remaining shareholders that will see his 30% stake cancelled through a reduction of share capital.

In a company announcement, CF Estates said an agreement dated today was signed between the guarantor company and its five shareholders, setting out the terms for Portelli’s departure. The exit will be effected through the cancellation of 1,892,460 ordinary A shares, each with a nominal value of €1, representing 30% of the company’s issued share capital.

Portelli will receive compensation of approximately €6.65 million, payable through a combination of monetary and in-kind consideration. The amount reflects 30% of the enterprise value of CF Estates as at 30 September 2025, the company said.

Following the reduction in share capital, the remaining four shareholders have committed to replenish the company’s capital by taking up new shares with an aggregate nominal value equal to those cancelled. They have also undertaken to restore the enterprise value paid out to Portelli as soon as practicable after the exit becomes effective.

CF Estates said it will keep the company informed on the outcome of the capital reduction process so that the market can be updated accordingly.

Portelli is one of Malta’s most prominent businessmen, with extensive interests in construction and property development. The announcement did not give reasons for his exit from CF Estates.