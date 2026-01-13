MFSA warns of scam emails demanding fake tax payments on investments

The Malta Financial Services Authority has warned the public about scam emails impersonating the regulator and demanding payments under the guise of capital gains tax on investment profits.

In a statement, the MFSA said it had become aware of emails being sent from addresses such as [email protected], which falsely claim to originate from the authority. The messages reportedly tell recipients they must pay a “capital gains tax” to release funds from investments allegedly held with financial intermediaries, and threaten that the money will be blocked or returned if payment is not made.

The authority stressed that it never requests urgent payments or deposits and does not communicate in this manner. It said official correspondence is issued on MFSA letterhead and sent by registered mail, while any legitimate email communication would come from addresses ending in @mfsa.mt.

The MFSA urged the public to be cautious of unsolicited messages that use threatening or urgent language, contain spelling or grammatical errors, feature poor-quality logos or documents, or refer to unlicensed financial service providers. Messages sent through private numbers or instant messaging apps claiming to represent the authority should also be treated with suspicion, it added.

Members of the public who are unsure about the authenticity of a communication are advised to stop engaging with the sender, avoid providing any personal or financial information, and verify whether an entity is licensed through the MFSA’s online financial services register. They can also contact the authority through its official channels to confirm whether a message is genuine.

The regulator reminded consumers not to enter into any financial transaction unless they have confirmed that the individual or company involved is authorised by the MFSA or another reputable regulator, and to be particularly wary of investment offers made through unconventional channels such as social media or unsolicited phone calls.

Anyone who believes they may be the victim of a scam is urged to cease all transactions immediately and report the matter to the MFSA as soon as possible.