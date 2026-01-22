RPI annual rate of inflation up to 2.7 per cent in December

In December 2025, the annual rate of inflation as measured by the RPI was 2.7 per cent, up from 2.6 per cent in November 2025.

Data published by the National Statistics Office shows that the highest annual inflation rates were registered in Other goods and services (5.3 per cent) and Furnishings and household equipment (4.1 per cent).

On the other hand, the lowest annual inflation rates were registered in Clothing and footwear (-1.5 per cent) and Water, electricity, gas and fuels (0.0 per cent).

The largest upward contribution to the overall annual inflation rate was registered in the Food Index (+0.77 percentage points), largely due to higher prices of take-aways. The second and third largest contributions were measured in the Other goods and services Index (+0.39 percentage points) and the Furnishing and household equipment Index (+0.29 percentage points), mainly on account of higher prices of jewellery and furnishings, respectively.

A downward contribution to the overall annual inflation was registered in the Clothing and footwear Index (-0.10 percentage points), mainly reflecting lower prices of garments.

Aggregates

In December 2025, the Other goods and services Index registered the highest annual inflation rate at 5.3 per cent, of which Jewellery, watches and other articles registered an annual rate of 23.5 per cent, Non-durable household goods registered an annual rate of 2.2 per cent, Veterinary services (including pet food) and domestic services registered an annual rate of 1.8 per cent and Insurances, financial services and other services registered an annual rate of 2.3 per cent.

The Clothing and footwear Index registered the lowest annual inflation rate of -1.5 per cent, of which Clothing registered an annual rate of -2.0 per cent and Footwear registered an annual rate of 0.7 per cent.