BRND WGN announces strategic investment and partnership with global agency nmbl

Branding agency BRND WGN has announced a strategic investment from global creative and performance agency nmbl.

The partnership, which went live on 23 January 2026, marks the beginning of a shared long-term vision to build a more modern offering, blending performance with craft and strategic clarity.

As part of the deal, nmbl has acquired a strategic stake in WGN Ventures, BRND WGN’s investment and growth vehicle - an investment designed to accelerate international expansion, strengthen operational scale, and unlock new global opportunities.

The two agencies said the partnership allows each business to stay focused on what it does best, while creating a powerful platform for growth beyond their home markets.

This collaboration, the agencies said, reflects how client needs are changing, with brands increasingly looking for partners who can combine long-term brand thinking with performance-first, brand-led creative across markets at scale, without sacrificing depth of craft or strategic clarity.

Founded nearly 20 years ago, BRND WGN has built a reputation as one of Malta’s leading brand-led creative agencies, working across brand strategy, identity, digital platforms, and creative execution.

nmbl, founded in the U.S. six years ago, has rapidly scaled by offering a differentiated approach to content and creative work with performance at its core. Today, the agency works across multiple jurisdictions, servicing major international brands, including Nespresso, Vital Proteins, and Canon.

The agency manages brand campaigns, content production, and creative expertise at significant scale.

WGN Ventures, through which the strategic investment is taking place, manages multiple investments for the local branding advisory, including BRND WGN’s Ukraine office, as well as other investments in Maltese and European businesses.

The new partnership makes BRND WGN one of the first Maltese agencies to team up with a global performance-first partner, opening the door to international-scale work.

For nmbl, the partnership with BRND WGN provides a trusted European partner through which to serve European and international clients. For BRND WGN, the partnership opens up access to global mandates, top-tier performance thinking, and a new layer of executional scale.

“This is a symbolic first step of many,” said Peter-Jan Grech, Founder and CEO of BRND WGN.

“By opening our door to nmbl, and theirs to us, we’re creating better, broader opportunities for our people and our clients. We’re combining performance marketing at scale with brand systems, strategy, and digital experience, exactly what modern brands in Malta and across the globe are asking for.”

The two agencies have already begun working together on international client mandates, supporting a global consumer brand, and co-pitching for additional international opportunities.

For nmbl Founder Corel Theuma, the partnership also carries personal significance, marking a professional return to Malta, where he began his career.

“This partnership is all about alignment,” said Theuma.

“Expanding our global footprint required a European partner with strong credentials in brand, design, and cultural intelligence. We found exactly that and more in BRND WGN. That this partnership is rooted in my home country of Malta makes it particularly meaningful. Together, alongside our performance-driven, always-on model, we’re creating a future-ready agency for global brands operating across multiple markets and channels."

Over the next 12 months, the two agencies plan to grow shared teams across Europe and the US, deepen day-to-day collaboration, and actively pursue new global client opportunities together.