German Ambassador Tania Beyer and Bundesbank delegation pay courtesy visit to the Central Bank of Malta

German Ambassador Tania Beyer and a delegation from the Deutsche Bundesbank paid a courtesy visit to the Central Bank of Malta on Friday.

Beyer and the delegation were received by Governor Alexander Demarco.

Also forming part of the German delegation were Burkhard Balz, member of the Executive Board of the Deutsche Bundesbank; Holger Theßeling, Head of Secretariat; and Martin Dinkelborg, Director of the International Centre for Central Bank Dialogue at the Deutsche Bundesbank.

Also present for the meeting on behalf of the Central Bank of Malta were Benoît Waelkens, Chief Officer Banking Operations; Alan Cassar, Chief Officer Financial Stability; Claudio Ghirlando, Head of Anti-Financial Crime and Payment Policy & Compliance Department; and Kirsten Ellul, Manager of the Payments Policy and Compliance Office.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a number of matters, including the Capital Markets Union, Malta’s role as a financial centre, the digital euro, and developments in the payments landscape.