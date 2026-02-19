IDC Malta launches Boardroom Excellence Workshop Series 2026

The IFSP’s Directors Chapter, IDC Malta has announced the launch of its Boardroom Excellence Workshop Series 2026, a five-part programme designed to elevate governance standards and strengthen boardroom performance in today’s complex regulatory and business landscape.

As Malta’s recognised voice for directors and a full member of ecoDa – the European Confederation of Directors Associations – IDC continues to promote European best practice, ethical leadership and professional board development. IDC is supported by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

Running between March and July 2026, the full-day workshops will be hosted at leading national institutions and IFSP / IDC strategic partners, and include the Malta Financial Services Authority, the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, the University of Malta and Bank of Valletta.

Workshops will be conducted by leading international experts and combine strategic insight with an emphasis on practical case studies and boardroom simulations, making for an engaging and interactive experience.

The 2026 Boardroom Excellence Workshop Series covers:

Corporate Governance and Board Dynamics (Accredited for CPE qualifying under Core competency)

Board Communication and High-Performance Boards

Finance and Accountability for Directors

Strategy and Value Creation

Digital Governance : AI, Cybersecurity and DORA Oversight

The programme is designed for current and aspiring directors and senior executives seeking to enhance governance capability and drive sustainable value creation.

Registration is now open.



For further information, visit www.idc.org.mt, email [email protected] or call +356 9934 2991 / +356 9934 3240