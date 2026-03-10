RSM Malta appoints Charlene Baldacchino as Director for Audit and Assurance

RSM Malta has appointed Charlene Baldacchino as Director responsible for Audit and Assurance, further strengthening the firm’s leadership and commitment to delivering high-quality assurance services.

A Certified Public Accountant and a member of the Malta Institute of Accountants, Baldacchino has over 18 years of experience in external audit, advising clients across a broad range of sectors, including real estate, hospitality, manufacturing, and retail. Since graduating in 2007, she has built a strong professional track record grounded in technical expertise, trusted client relationships, and a focus on value-driven audit outcomes.

Baldacchino joins RSM Malta’s Audit and Assurance practice as part of a collaborative team that includes Partners Conrad Borg and Roberta West Falzon, Director Albertine Farrugia Sacco, and the firm’s wider group of audit professionals, all contributing to the delivery of high-quality, insight-led assurance services.

In her role, Baldacchino will oversee audit and assurance engagements, supporting clients in meeting their financial reporting and regulatory obligations while ensuring compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), GAPSME, and International Standards on Auditing (ISA). She will also play a key role in developing audit teams, with a strong emphasis on coaching, mentoring, and fostering a collaborative and efficient audit environment.

Commenting on the appointment, Karen Spiteri Bailey, Managing Partner at RSM Malta, said: “Charlene’s appointment reflects our continued investment in strengthening our audit and assurance leadership. Her extensive experience, technical rigour, and people-focused approach align strongly with RSM Malta’s values and our commitment to delivering audits that provide meaningful insight and long-term value to our clients.”

Baldacchino added: “Stepping into this role allows me to further contribute to RSM Malta’s audit and assurance practice. We place great importance on listening carefully, truly understanding our clients, collaborating closely and delivering insights that genuinely support them. I look forward to working alongside our teams and clients to deliver efficient, high-quality audits that strengthen trust and enable confident, well-informed decisions.”