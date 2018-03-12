50 of Malta's public buses are about to get free wi-fi

50 of Malta's buses will now have free wi-fi as part of a pilot project aiming to provide internet on all buses around Malta and Gozo.

During the pilot project phase, which will run for a period of three months, 50 buses will immediately be offering free wi-fi for all passengers.

This is the first phase of a pilot project between Malta Public Transport and Transport Malta. The phase, which will run for a period of three months, will see both 9-metre and 12-metre buses, including airport routes, introduce free wi-fi effective immediately.

“This investment is part of our strategy to continue improving the overall customer experience for our passengers” said Konrad Pulé, General Manager of Malta Public Transport. “More and more people are using our buses and we want to offer them the opportunity to keep connected for free during their bus journey.”

The system was designed and installed by HandsOn Systems who are responsible for the maintenance and support, while the data service is being supplied by GO.

Following the successful completion of this pilot, the aim is to have all buses in Malta and Gozo providing free wi-fi.