Gozo Hospital CEO to lead new Steward Health Care executive team

A new executive team, which will be driving Steward Health Care’s mission at Karin Grech, St Luke’s and Gozo hospitals, with the primary aim of “improving hospital operations” and “establishing a world-class level of care”, was announced today.

In a press statement, Steward said that the team - to be led by Nadine Delicata, who was Chief Executive Officer of the Gozo Hospital since 2013 - would also be working with counterparts within the Steward Health Care network in the United States.

“We are confident that our team in Malta has the right experience, qualifications, and drive to improve the level of care across our hospitals. Dr Delicata is an established and respected leader, and her extensive industry experience will undoubtedly help us realise our vision during this transformative period across Malta and Gozo,” Armin Ernst, President of Steward Health Care International, said.

Delicata holds a Doctor of Medicine and Surgery degree from the University of Malta, and later specialised in Public Health and Strategic Business Management, the statement said.

“For a number of years, she worked closely with the Director General of Health Care Services within the Ministry for Health, including EU and international exposure, legislation, and financial and strategic planning. She was also responsible for the successful delivery of the national breast and bowel cancer screening programmes for Malta,” it said, highlighting that Delicata will now serve as the Chief Operating Officer and Interim President of Steward Health Care Malta, after being CEO at the Gozo Hospital.

Assisting her will be John Bezzina, Human Resources Director; Micky Singh, Chief Information Officer; Alessandra Pace, Communications Director; Stephen Zammit, as CEO of Karin Grech Hospital; and Joseph Fenech, who replaces Delicata as Gozo hospital CEO.

“For my team this means a much wider spectrum of resources and knowledge and being part of a large group of like-minded professionals, with whom they can share experiences and grow,” Delicata said.

“Steward runs 39 hospitals across Malta and the United States and has a proven track-record in the medical field. We look forward to establishing Steward as an integral and trusted part of the wider Maltese community,” she added.