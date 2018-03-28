Corinthia to add Bucharest hotel to its five-star portfolio

Corinthia Hotels will be opening the doors to its new hotel in the Romanian capital on 1 December 2019 after extensive refurbishment works

28 March 2018, 12:31pm
The former Grand Hotel du Boulevard in Bucharest will re-open as a Corinthia hotel in 2019

Corinthia Hotels is expanding its five-star hotel offering to the Romanian capital after concluding a management agreement with a company that owns a historic building in Bucharest, the hotel chain said in a company announcement.

The listed building, constructed in 1867, was last used as a hotel over a decade ago and will be refurbished as part of the Corinthia’s string of signature restored hotels across Europe.

It will join the stately hotel properties Corinthia has in London, Budapest, St Petersburg and Brussels, where work on the transformation of the Grand Hotel Astoria is underway.

The former Grand Hotel du Boulevard in Bucharest will open its doors again on 1 December 2019, to coincide with Romania’s National Day.

Lavish interior at the Bucharest hotel

The new Corinthia hotel will offer over 50 rooms and suites, a grand ballroom, boutique meeting spaces, and luxury amenities. 

In Bucharest, Corinthia Hotels’ role will be that of operator under terms of a management agreement signed on the 5 March 2018 with the owning company NIRO Investment Group.

QP Management, a sister company of the Corinthia Hotels group, will support the developers with project management and cost management services. Works on the refurbishment are expected to commence in the second quarter of 2018.

