Malta International Airport signs new collective agreement with GWU and UHM

Malta International Airport yesterday signed a new collective agreement with the two union representing its workforce, GWU and UHM.

The new agreement covers the period between the 1 January 2018 and the 31 December 2022.

The new Collective Agreement provides for year-on-year salary increases amounting to 17.5% over a five-year period and annual performance bonuses linked to quality management and the company’s strategic goals. It also introduces a better shift structure to allow the company the flexibility it needs to continue to manage the ever-increasing operational demands of the airport.

Tina Lombardi, Head of HR and Strategy at Malta International Airport described this agreement as one that symbolises the company’s commitment to investing in its people, as a testament to the hard work put in by the team driving Malta’s airport.

“Today, in order to attract and retain the best talent, it is crucial to offer employees not just an attractive remuneration package but also a holistic approach to staff benefits, which this agreement addresses,” Lombardi said.

“Following extensive negotiations, our employees now enjoy a better salary package but also wellbeing benefits, while working in a unique business environment. This enables us to position ourselves better as an employer of choice and continue to deliver more outstanding results as a team”.

During the signing, CEO Alan Borg thanked all the parties involved in the negotiations and the Malta International Airport team for their dedication and contribution to delivering an award-winning guest experience.