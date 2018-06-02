Main Street Complex commemorate first day of trading at the Malta Stock Exchange

Main Street Complex has been a solid and rewarding investment over the years, chairman Joseph Gasan said during a commemorative bell-ringing event on Thursday.

“We will continue to reinforce our commitment to keep creating shareholder value for the collective good and to contribute to the Maltese community that keeps making a success of local businesses such as Main Street Complex,” Gasan said.

Following the offer for sale and subscription of a total of 12,769,229 shares that was fully subscribed, the board of directors of Main Street Complex attended the official bell ringing event at the Malta Stock Exchange to commemorate its first day of trading.

Gasan described Main Street Complex as a “success story” which resulted from a collaboration between the Gauci and Gasan families over ten years ago.