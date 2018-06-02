menu

Main Street Complex commemorate first day of trading at the Malta Stock Exchange

Following a total of 12,769,229 shares fully subscribed, the Main Street Complex board of directors attended the official bell-ringing event

tia_reljic
2 June 2018, 10:04am
by Tia Reljic
Joseph A. Gasan (Chairman, Main Street Complex plc) and Mario Camilleri (Director & CEO, Main Street Complex plc)
Joseph A. Gasan (Chairman, Main Street Complex plc) and Mario Camilleri (Director & CEO, Main Street Complex plc)

Main Street Complex has been a solid and rewarding investment over the years, chairman Joseph Gasan said during a commemorative bell-ringing event on Thursday.

“We will continue to reinforce our commitment to keep creating shareholder value for the collective good and to contribute to the Maltese community that keeps making a success of local businesses such as Main Street Complex,” Gasan said.

Following the offer for sale and subscription of a total of 12,769,229 shares that was fully subscribed, the board of directors of Main Street Complex attended the official bell ringing event at the Malta Stock Exchange to commemorate its first day of trading.

Gasan described Main Street Complex as a “success story” which resulted from a collaboration between the Gauci and Gasan families over ten years ago.

Tia Reljic joined MaltaToday in 2017
More in Business News
Main Street Complex commemorate first day of trading at the Malta Stock Exchange
Business News

Main Street Complex commemorate first day of trading at the Malta Stock Exchange
Tia Reljic
Vodafone appoints new CEO
Business News

Vodafone appoints new CEO
Poland's largest cryptocurrency company, Bitbay, relocating to Malta
Business News

Poland's largest cryptocurrency company, Bitbay, relocating to Malta
Maria Pace
Malta International Airport signs new collective agreement with GWU and UHM
Business News

Malta International Airport signs new collective agreement with GWU and UHM
Maria Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe