Bank of Valletta loses Italian court appeal on €363 million precautionary warrant

Bank of Valletta has lost an appeal against a €363 million precautionary warrant that was originally upheld by an Italian court in June.

The claim was filed by liquidators of the Deiulemar shipping group and representatives of 13,000 Italian bondholders who lost their life savings when the company went bust.

The liquidators insist that the €363 million is held in trust at BOV by owners of the collapsed shipping giant Deiulemar, which went bankrupt in 2012 with losses of over €800 million.

In March, a court at Torre d’Annunziata ordered the seizure of €363 million form the bank in a a precautionary warrant, which the bank now will pass on to a financial intermediary.

BOV had placed on its own initiative the whole amount of the ‘sequestro conservattivo’ with another bank, pending the appeal proceeding. “However, these assets still belong to the bank, held in the bank’s own name and for its own benefit. Therefore, nothing has changed since the bank’s statement of last March,” BOV said.

Bank of Valletta took over a trust that held €363 million in assets of shipping company Deiulemar in 2009, which filed for bankruptcy in 2012. Two years later, seven members of the three founding families of the Deiulemar company were jailed for up to 17 years for illegal financial transactions when the company collapsed. It was declared bankrupt in 2012 owing more than €800 million.

They were found guilty of fraudulent bankruptcy, having transferred their assets to Maltese, Swiss, and British Virgin Islands trusts to avoid their exposure to creditors and the 13,000 retail investors who subscribed to their bonds.

“The bank was never in possession of any funds as a trustee when it was established in 2009, and the only trust assets it held consisted of shares in a Madeira-registered company, part of the Deiulemar Group, which was declared bankrupt in 2012,” Bank of Valletta had said.