Former Central Bank deputy governor Alfred Mifsud appointed BOV director

The former Central Bank deputy governor Alfred Mifsud has been appointed a non-executive director on the board of Bank of Valletta.

In a company announcement, BOV said that bank chairman Taddeo Scerri had been reappointed to his position, while James Grech was retained as non-executive director.

New CEO and executive director Rick Hunkin also obtained regulatory approval, while outgoing CEO Mario Mallia had relinquished his position.

“The Bank thanks Mr Mallia for his valid contribution to the Bank, and on the Board of Directors, and wishes him every success for his future endeavours,” the bank said.

Appointments to the board include that of Alfred Mifsud and Dr Diane Bugeja as non-executive directors by co-option.

From 2015 to 2017 Mifsud was deputy governor of the Central Bank of Malta, with main responsibilities of the monetary policy and banking operations. Prior to that, Mifsud was chairman of Crystal Finance Investments, a position he held for 15 years. From 1992 to 1996 he was a governor on the board of Malta Financial Services Centre which now is MFSA. From 1996 to 1998, Mifsud was chairman of Mid-Med Bank.

Dr Diane Bugeja holds a PhD in Law awarded by the King’s College London and an MSc in Accounting and Finance from the London School of Economics and Social Science. Since March 2016, she has been employed as a senior associate with Camilleri Preziosi covering areas of regulation and financial compliance law. She also held the position of senior manager within the MFSA with main responsibility for enforcement and enjoys work experience at the Financial Conduct Authority, UK.

Alan Attard relinquished his position of non-executive director of the bank with effect from 1 January 2020, due to personal reasons.