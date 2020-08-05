Join the 60 Minutes With RE/MAX webinar for an insight into a real estate career

RE/MAX Malta has organised a free ‘60 Minutes with RE/MAX’ webinar this Thursday at 7pm, to provide insight into a real estate career and the general public is invited to attend.

Guest speakers will include RE/MAX Malta co-founders Kevin and Jeffrey Buttigieg, regional trainer Paul Vincenti, Joe Caruana Curran and Carmen Valletta, who are the Franchise Owner and Manager of RE/MAX Affiliates in Ibragg and the office manager of RE/MAX Affiliates Crown on Tower Road, Sliema respectively.

Jeffrey Buttigieg will kick-off the event and provide an introduction to the RE/MAX concept by giving an overview of the company. Paul Vincenti will host a discussion between Joe Caruana Curran and Carmen Valletta, which will detail their careers and how they started as real estate agents. It will also go into their success at managing effective teams.

Ahead of the webinar, Jeffrey Buttigieg stated: “It is our intention to provide aspiring agents with genuine insight into the real estate business. This time around we have brought two successful RE/MAX affiliates together to share their experience and chat through the challenges they faced when climbing the ladder of success. We truly believe that, by hearing their stories, someone thinking about a real estate career will certainly leave the event knowing whether a career in real estate is for them or not.”

Joe Caruana Curran, who has 15 years’ experience in the real estate industry, started his career in a family run real estate business before he joined RE/MAX in 2010 and worked as an agent before he fulfilled his ambition of becoming a franchise owner. Mr Caruana Curran has since built a successful operation with an average of 10 agents for six years. Just last year he was RE/MAX Malta’s first runner up for service fees generated, per capita.

Carmen Valletta ran a family business for 18 years before she joined RE/MAX Malta as a sales associate 10 years ago, during which time she has been awarded Top Sales Performer and the Top Exclusive Listing agent. In 2014 she was promoted to Office Manager of RE/MAX Affiliates Crown and today manages a strong team of 15 sales associates.

’60 Minutes with RE/MAX’ has been organised so that aspiring sales associates will truly understand what it takes to become a real estate agent. It will highlight how new agents joining the business afresh can learn the trade and become successful with the right support through training, technology, marketing and mentorship.

Kevin Buttigieg will close the event by providing his own experience and will give his insight into why RE/MAX Malta is the best equipped company to mentor and grow new agents. Kevin Buttigieg commented by saying: “At RE/MAX Malta we have the best infrastructure to develop new and experienced agents looking to change a career. In my presentation I will provide insight into what a real estate career with RE/MAX could really look like.”

The company will also share the new incentive packages recently launched to their current agents, and which will also be available for any new agents joining the company.

The event will be presented in a Zoom Webinar format and registration maybe made by signing up here https://remx.co/60min. Attendees may choose to submit questions anonymously should they not want to attach their name to any questions they may have during the webinar.