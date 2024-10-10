How do businesses prioritise sports as a part of their identity and does it help shape their reputation?

The fascination with sports in modern times is something that needs to be studied. As FIFA’s insider report after the end of the World Cup in 2022 states, five billion people globally tuned in to watch football history unfold.

This viewership speaks to a potential in the sports industry; a universal appeal that attracts people of all ages and this is exactly what businesses look for when wanting to close consumers. We live in an era where customer attention is split and gaining loyalty is hard-won, so companies have begun to turn to sports in a strategic attempt to build their presence.

The whole point of businesses and brand identities is to stand out in a crowded space, where other similar organisations may be vying for the same attention. Customer loyalty is not to be taken lightly as that is often the make or break for businesses. A well-established brand image can lead to the formation of trust and recognition, ushering in the end goal: sales.

But how exactly does a business get involved with sports? Well, sports speak of passion, a sense of community, and creating shared experiences, which are ideals perfect for businesses to connect with their consumers. For instance, P&G released a “Thank You, Mom” video campaign during the 2012 Olympics in Rio. This was globally broadcast to over 30 countries. Let’s take a closer look at the combination of businesses and sports.

Streaming platforms and sports

The digital age has seen almost everything make the shift to electronic devices and sports is no different. Streaming platforms reign supreme when it comes to this, allowing spectators to watch live events with ease and convenience. This is no mere trend but instead stands as a testimony of the evolving preferences of sports die-hards.

As an example, the 2023 Wimbledon Championships had more than 50 million streams across the 14-day tournament. Streaming services are elusive even in the sports realm, offering diverse programming to subscribers that not just focuses on the main content, but also highlights and interviews. This strategy pulls subscribers and works great in a market where consumers seek value and variety. As of 2024, US TV and streaming sports rights will reach USD 30 billion according to an estimate.

Beyond the designated streaming sites for sports, even YouTube prioritises partnering with sports channels to give its subscribers access to sports content. Today, people can watch NRL matches and events 2024 on YouTube if they have a subscription, and one can note the immense benefit this has for both parties at play. This has been proved by the growing popularity of NRL, in which media surely has a positive role.

When we discuss the aforementioned example, it’s valuable to highlight that the same NRL uses many other means of promotions, including the showcase events in Las Vegas, that attract more and more fans. So, streaming services like YouTube do not solely affect the popularity of sports, rather they take advantage of people’s interest and use the platform for streaming content that will be watched many times. And guess what, this strategy works perfectly amid many statements by news channels about NRL becoming Australia’s most watched sport, with a viewership of more than 90 million.

So, while fans get to watch their favourite teams play, YouTube can tap into the sports market. Interactive features on such sites like real-time comments and feedback add to the engagement. As these platforms grow, we may even see the addition of Augmented and Virtual Reality elements.

Dedicated zones for working out

One area where businesses are increasingly seen prioritising when it comes to sports is fitness facilities for their employees. This not only enhances the physical and mental well-being of the employees but also serves as a positive upside for the business.

Taking Google as an example, several of its offices offer in-house gyms for employees. Particularly famous is the office located at Mountain View where employees enjoy the liberty of extensive fitness centers. However, Google also understands that for some it might be difficult to work out during office hours and for this, the organisation offers gym reimbursement should one choose to join a gym elsewhere.

Group fitness classes at such businesses promote teamwork and a shared sense of camaraderie, enabling the essence of sports to shine. The Global Wellness Institute documents that roughly 339 million employees all over the world take part in these in-house facilities. Additionally, when consumers notice a company promoting wellness and sports, they are more likely to engage as loyal customers.

Sports sponsorships and their role in building brand loyalty

This is another strategy being employed by businesses to closely link themselves with sports, allowing them to make it a part of their identity. Sporting events, teams, and athletes often partner with businesses and this extends to the brand’s customer base in a way beyond traditional marketing.

Major players here are Coca-Cola and Adidas, where the former has stakes in the Olympics, cricket, and football while the latter is practically synonymous with sports. The benefit of these partnerships contribute to long-term brand image and people watching their favourite teams or athletes play get recognition of the business instantly.

Sports-themed marketing campaigns

In a bid for audience engagement and to shape identities, businesses have begun launching sports-themed campaigns. Research by MRI Simmons found that sports fans are 28% more likely to pay attention to commercials, making them an effective way for businesses to increase viewership numbers.

Additionally, events like the Super Bowl, which holds the record for most watched TV events at 123 million viewers, are sponsored by multiple companies including Pepsi and Doritos. Here, organisations get the chance to connect with fans and come across as “sports-aligned”.

Conclusion

Sports and business are more interlinked than ever. Not only are organisations pushing employees towards wellness through fitness centres, but also generally aligning their strategies to become more appealing to sports lovers.

This is a lucrative market to tap into and going forward, we may see new strategies being applied.