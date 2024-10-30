Genome joins SiGMA Europe conference in Malta: showcasing financial solutions for iGaming companies

Genome, one of the leading online payment platforms for businesses, is another one of the companies that will be attending the upcoming SiGMA Europe Conference 2024, set to take place in Malta, from 11 to 14 of November.

As one of the largest and most influential events in the iGaming sector, SiGMA brings together key stakeholders, operators, affiliates, and service providers from around the world to explore the latest trends and technological innovations shaping the industry.

Genome will be present at booth #3102 to showcase its latest service—SEPA Instant Transfers—and engage with iGaming professionals seeking efficient and secure financial solutions.

Why SiGMA Europe matters for iGaming companies

SiGMA Europe 2024 is widely regarded as a must-attend event for anyone involved in the iGaming industry. With over 15,000 attendees, 300 exhibitors, and 200 speakers, it provides a unique platform for networking, education, and business development.

The conference will take place in the Mediterranean Maritime Hub (MMH) in Marsa, Malta, about 3.6km from Valletta.

It offers iGaming operators and affiliates the opportunity to explore new financial tools, platforms, and strategies that can give them a competitive edge in the rapidly growing online gaming sector.

Genome’s participation at this event underscores its commitment to supporting the iGaming community. With tailored solutions like SEPA Instant Transfers, the company aims to simplify financial operations for online casinos, sportsbooks, and affiliates, enabling them to manage payments with greater efficiency and security.

SiGMA Europe: A premier event for the iGaming industry

The SiGMA Europe Conference has long been a hub for innovation and collaboration in the iGaming industry. With its focus on financial solutions, marketing strategies, and technological advancements, the event attracts top-tier companies and experts from across the globe. The 2024 edition promises to be a showcase of cutting-edge products and services that will shape the future of online gaming.

Genome’s presence at SiGMA is perfectly timed with the release of its SEPA Instant Transfers, which is expected to revolutionise how iGaming companies manage their payments. The company’s goal is to provide iGaming operators with more control over their financial processes, reducing delays and enhancing transparency.

Genome is also positioned to discuss other products relevant to iGaming at SiGMA, including Visa Business cards for corporate spending, B2B2C - the business-to-business consumer - payments, and dedicated IBAN accounts for seamless cross-border transactions. These services, combined with Genome’s commitment to security and regulatory compliance, make it a comprehensive financial partner for iGaming companies.

Networking and partnering at SiGMA

Beyond showcasing its innovative financial solutions, Genome views SiGMA Europe as an opportunity to build partnerships and explore collaborations with key players in the iGaming sector. Business Development Manager Adil Kerezbekov and Product Director Darius Povilaitis will also be present at the event to engage with attendees, answer questions, and discuss how Genome can integrate its services with existing iGaming platforms to drive growth.

Attendees at SiGMA can book meetings with Genome’s leadership team to explore specific solutions, from SEPA Instant Transfers to API integrations for mass payouts. Genome’s suite of services is designed to meet the unique needs of iGaming operators, affiliates, and marketing professionals, offering seamless, secure payment options that enhance operational efficiency.

What’s new: Genome introduces SEPA instant transfers

At SiGMA Europe, Genome will introduce its SEPA Instant Transfers, a new service designed to provide iGaming companies with instant euro payments across the Eurozone. Traditional SEPA Credit Transfers take up to one business day to complete, but Genome's Instant Transfers process payments in seconds, offering immediate access to funds. This capability is particularly valuable for iGaming operators that handle a high volume of transactions daily and rely on fast payments for smooth operations.

In addition to the speed of SEPA Instant Transfers, Genome offers batch payment functionality, allowing businesses to process up to 3,000 transactions at once. This feature is crucial for iGaming companies that need to disburse large amounts of funds, such as affiliate payments, vendor invoices, or player winnings, quickly and efficiently.

Genome’s CEO, Daumantas Barauskas, will be available at the SiGMA conference to discuss how SEPA Instant Transfers and other financial tools can benefit iGaming businesses. "Our SEPA Instant Transfers provide agility and improved cash flow, particularly for companies in the fast-paced iGaming industry," said Barauskas. "We’re looking forward to demonstrating how Genome’s services can streamline payment processes."

More solutions from Genome

In addition to SEPA Instant Transfers, Genome offers a robust set of tools for iGaming businesses. These include:

API for mass payouts , simplifying large-scale disbursements to affiliates, vendors, and employees.

Physical and virtual Visa Business cards , compatible with Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Garmin Pay, are ideal for managing marketing budgets, employee expenses, and other operational costs.

Dedicated IBAN accounts for businesses needing to handle multi-currency transactions, including euros, US dollars, and British pounds.

Genome App, which allows real-time monitoring of financial transactions, ensuring companies can manage cash flow and liquidity from anywhere.

Visit Genome at SiGMA Europe 2024

Genome invites all iGaming professionals attending SiGMA Europe 2024 to visit booth #3102. Whether you're interested in learning more about SEPA Instant Transfers, exploring other financial services, or discussing partnership opportunities, Genome's team will be available throughout the event to help you discover how its solutions can support your business growth.

For more information or to schedule a meeting in advance, visit Genome’s official website at Genome, or head to SiGMA Europe to register for the event.

Genome is ready to transform the way iGaming companies handle financial operations—don’t miss the chance to find out how!