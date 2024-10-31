How do businesses prioritise sports as a part of their identity, and does it shape their reputation?

The fascination with sports in modern times is something that needs to be studied. As FIFA’s insider report after the end of the World Cup in 2022 states, five billion people globally tuned in to watch football history unfold.

This viewership speaks to potential in the sports industry—a universal appeal that attracts people of all ages, which is exactly what businesses look for when wanting to reach consumers. We live in an era where customer attention is split, and gaining loyalty is hard-won, so companies have begun to turn to sports in a strategic attempt to build their presence.

The whole point for businesses and brand identities is to stand out in a crowded space where similar organizations may be vying for the same attention. Customer loyalty is not to be taken lightly, as it often makes or breaks a business. A well-established brand image can lead to trust and recognition, ushering in the end goal: sales.

But how exactly does a business get involved with sports? Sports speak of passion, a sense of community, and shared experiences—ideals perfect for businesses to connect with consumers. For instance, P&G launched a “Thank You, Mom” video campaign during the 2012 Olympics in Rio, which was broadcast globally to over 30 countries. Let’s take a closer look at the combination of business and sports.

Streaming Platforms and Sports

The digital age has seen almost everything shift to electronic devices, and sports are no different. Streaming platforms reign supreme in this regard, allowing spectators to watch live events with ease and convenience. This shift is not just a trend but stands as a testimony to the evolving preferences of sports fans.

For example, the 2023 Wimbledon Championships had over 50 million streams across the 14-day tournament. Streaming services play a unique role even in the sports realm, offering diverse programming that includes not only the main content but also highlights and interviews. This strategy pulls in subscribers and works well in a market where consumers seek value and variety. As of 2024, U.S. TV and streaming sports rights are projected to reach USD 30 billion.

Beyond dedicated streaming sites for sports, even YouTube partners with sports channels to provide subscribers with access to sports content. Today, people can watch NRL matches and events on YouTube with a subscription, illustrating the mutual benefits for both parties. This has been demonstrated by the growing popularity of NRL, where media plays a positive role, with a viewership of over 90 million.

When considering the NRL example, it’s valuable to highlight that the same league uses various other promotional avenues, including showcase events in Las Vegas, to attract more fans. Streaming services like YouTube do not solely drive the popularity of sports; they capitalize on public interest by streaming content that will be watched repeatedly. This strategy aligns with statements by news channels that NRL is becoming Australia’s most-watched sport.

So, while fans get to watch their favorite teams play, YouTube taps into the sports market. Interactive features on such sites, like real-time comments and feedback, enhance engagement. As these platforms grow, we may even see the addition of Augmented and Virtual Reality elements.

Dedicated Fitness Zones for Employees

One area where businesses are increasingly prioritizing sports is by providing fitness facilities for employees, enhancing both their physical and mental well-being and creating positive outcomes for the business.

Taking Google as an example, several of its offices offer in-house gyms for employees. Particularly famous is the office located at Mountain View, where employees enjoy the use of extensive fitness centers. However, Google also understands that for some, working out during office hours may be difficult, so it offers gym reimbursements for those who choose to join a gym elsewhere.

Group fitness classes at these companies promote teamwork and camaraderie, allowing the essence of sports to shine. The Global Wellness Institute reports that roughly 339 million employees all over the world participate in these in-house facilities. Additionally, when consumers notice a company promoting wellness and sports, they are more likely to become loyal customers.

Sports Sponsorships and Brand Loyalty

This is another strategy businesses use to closely link themselves with sports, making it a part of their brand identity. Sporting events, teams, and athletes often partner with businesses, extending the brand’s reach to their customer base beyond traditional marketing.

Major players here include Coca-Cola and Adidas, with Coca-Cola sponsoring the Olympics, cricket, and football, while Adidas is practically synonymous with sports. These partnerships contribute to long-term brand image, as fans watching their favorite teams or athletes recognize the business instantly.

Sports-Themed Marketing Campaigns

To engage audiences and shape their identities, businesses are launching sports-themed campaigns. Research by MRI Simmons found that sports fans are 28% more likely to pay attention to commercials, making them an effective way for businesses to boost viewership.

Events like the Super Bowl, which holds the record for most-watched TV event at 123 million viewers, are sponsored by multiple companies, including Pepsi and Doritos. These brands connect with fans and appear “sports-aligned.”

Conclusion

Sports and business are more interlinked than ever. Organizations are not only encouraging employee wellness through fitness centers but are also aligning their strategies to appeal to sports enthusiasts.

This is a lucrative market to tap into, and going forward, we may see even more strategies being applied.