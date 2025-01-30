From Stockholm to St Julian's: The Nordic trend of instant-play casinos

In 2025, the online casino sector will sit as one of the biggest industries in gaming outside the triple-A video game industry. Years of impressive growth have left us at a stage where the global industry is now worth $17 billion, with a compound annual growth rate of more than 12% expected to 2030. And much of this impressive growth prediction is driven by emerging market trends, which brings us to the topic of instant-play casinos in the Nordics.

What is an instant-play casino?

When the online casino industry was in its nascent stage, players were faced with the prospect of needing to download game software. The internet was simply not up to the task of hosting in-browser casino games that would play seamlessly. That meant gigabytes of storage being consumed by the files for their games, making it less common to see someone using multiple providers.

Fast-forward to today and the Flash gaming revolution and now HTML5 has meant that the need to download software is less of a requirement. Web hosting has reached a stage where the average browser can handle live streaming and gaming simultaneously with ease. That has given rise to the instant-play casino, where players no longer need to download anything at all. But, most importantly, they don't need to go through a lengthy sign-up process.

No-account casinos a growing trend

The Nordic nations have been known to employ the instant-play model for a number of years now. Looking at Bedrageri, a comprehensive resource on casinos without registration, while Sweden is relatively recent in its legalisation of no-account casinos, there is already a healthy list of operators where only a bank ID is required available to players in the country.

With it proving a popular kind of casino gaming in countries like Sweden and Finland, it was only a matter of time before no sign-up plays effect was felt in other areas, including the more traditional homes of iGaming. More and more operators are looking at plug-and-play and even free-play models to expand their reach in the market.

Why are instant play casinos growing in popularity?

Put simply, the increased penetration of instant play casinos is largely down to the ease of use that they offer. And this isn't something restricted only to the casino. Back in 2018, the New York Times reported that the data showed that 1 in 5 new consoles sold were plug-and-play devices, showing that people were bucking the trend of internet-first next-gen consoles that require players to make an account.

It is proving to be an important discussion in the world of iGaming hubs like here in Malta, as well as across the globe. At popular industry events and conferences like SiGMA, there is a running back-and-forth on the future landscape of casino gaming. At Casino Beats in 2024, there was a spirited panel on how to ensure the poker vertical doesn't lose further ground on the rest of the market, with instant gratification and ease of use being highlighted as key aspects.

How is instant play influencing other gameplay?

In more and more territories, instant play casinos are becoming fixtures, with Malta acting as licensor for many of the biggest names. Because of that, it is likely that we will see a steady increase in the number of casinos that use the bank identification method to onboard customers as they look to streamline processes for both their users and themselves. Outside of that, though, there is a noticeable influence on other traditional online casinos already.

While many of the leading names in the industry retain a standard sign-up method, more and more are introducing free-play, no-account, demo modes of playing for those not wanting to play for money. Players at many big sites can access free versions of games, such as slots that those with accounts can play for real. Whether or not these operators eventually make the switch to instant play remains to be seen, but it is likely that this trend will continue to grow.

