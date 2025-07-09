Sweden’s gambling market transitions from land-based casinos to online platforms

Here in Malta, we’re well aware of how big the online casino industry has become. The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), established in 2001, has consistently been at the forefront of the iGaming industry. As a result, our islands have become the de facto hub of the industry in Europe.

While the online casino market has long been established here, elsewhere in Europe it has taken a little longer to take hold. Many nations with established land-based markets for casino gaming and sportsbooks were slower to catch on to the increasingly online trend. For some, that was due to player preferences. For others, it was legislative.

Sweden is a perfect example of a country whose transition to online casinos has been a gradual process. Now, though, it is quickly growing into an online-first nation when it comes to casino gaming. This shift has come through a confluence of changes—both legislative and cultural—as the country charges into the digital gambling world.

A cultural shift years in the making

Mobile technology is now part of everyday life. Across Europe, almost every demographic is engaging with smartphones or tablets. Mobile internet is no longer a luxury—it’s largely a necessity. That has spilled over into gambling, which has seen a striking shift from being a land-based pastime to one predominantly online.

In Sweden, this is becoming increasingly clear. It’s evident in the evolution of sites like bastaonlinecasinon.net, which aggregate the best online casinos and mobile apps for Swedish players. These businesses work alongside the growing mobile-first industry to recommend the best operators because there’s now a strong and active market for them.

If the market wasn’t growing, these types of sites wouldn’t be able to support themselves by offering ancillary services. Instead, we’re now seeing periphery industries forming in Sweden that are becoming just as important as the products they promote. It points to a broader consumer shift across Scandinavia and Northern Europe.

Swedish tastes mean local trends emerging

Notably, the Swedish industry has seen specific trends emerge. Mobile gaming is especially popular due to its ease of use, which is reflected in the rising iGaming sector. Swedish players are flocking to instant-play operators as the nation becomes more iGaming-friendly.

These casinos allow players to get started without needing to sign up or enter personal details. This shows that Swedish users are looking for fast, convenient gaming that they can access on the go, without being tied to a specific operator. It offers greater flexibility in a highly competitive market.

This is further evidence of a demographic shift that was previously unseen in Scandinavia’s gambling industry. It also mirrors broader entertainment trends, where users are moving away from costly subscriptions and towards services that offer instant access with no commitment.

Land-based casinos no longer present

Legislation is a key driver behind the growth of online gambling in Sweden. Authorities have moved to strengthen regulations for online casinos to increase public trust in the sector. At the same time, Svenska Spel has shifted its focus away from land-based operations, effectively phasing them out.

According to svenskaspel.se, the state operator has closed the final physical casino in the country, ending operations at Casino Cosmopol after previously closing venues in Malmö and Gothenburg. While reduced footfall was cited in the past, the main reason appears to be a focus on regulating the online market in an increasingly digital world.

By no longer splitting efforts between land-based and online operations, regulators can ensure the online framework is more robust. Scandinavian countries have traditionally approached gambling differently from the rest of Europe, favouring state-owned operators over open markets.

Now, however, Sweden appears to be moving toward a model more in line with the rest of Europe, where the gambling industry operates in a competitive, internet-first market. It’s clear that Sweden is becoming one of the rising stars of the iGaming space. If this trajectory continues, expect to hear more success stories from operators gaining ground in this newly energised market.

Disclaimer: Players must be 18 years + to partake in any gambling, betting or casino activity. Players are urged to seek help if they require it. Players play at their own risk.