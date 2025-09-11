From intuition to user-driven design: How Tips.gg builds products that last

Every successful startup begins with a story of trial, error, and persistence. For Anton Malyutin, Founder and CEO of Tips GG, the journey from intuition-driven experiments to building a user-first product is a testament to resilience and vision. His recent podcast interview shed light on how the company evolved from a small affiliate site into one of the most ambitious projects in sports analytics.

From early ventures to the birth of Tips.gg

Anton’s entrepreneurial path started in unexpected places. As a student, he tried his hand at launching a Scottish clothing store in Ukraine. That early venture was less about profit and more about learning — understanding customers, testing ideas, and discovering the unpredictability of markets.

Years later, his career took him into e-commerce, where he led digital initiatives for one of Ukraine’s largest retailers. Eventually, his curiosity pulled him into the affiliate and IT industries, where the seeds of Tips GG were planted. The initial concept wasn’t backed by a grand vision. Instead, it started as a straightforward affiliate project focused on esports - a niche with promise, but without the roadmap of today’s product.

Evolving beyond esports

Startups rarely follow a linear trajectory, and Tips GG is no exception. While the project began with a narrow esports focus, Anton and his team soon recognised that the real opportunity lay in sports analytics and predictions.

What makes the company stand out is its ambition to build transparency in a sector often seen as opaque. As Anton explained, the prediction market can feel “black-boxed”, with users struggling to evaluate the credibility of tipsters. Tips.gg aims to flip that narrative by aggregating massive volumes of data — at times over 100,000 predictions per month — and presenting them in a clear, reliable way.

Building with the user at the centre

The transformation from intuition to user-driven design has been a defining shift for the company. Early on, decisions were made based on gut feeling, as is common in startups without large user bases. Today, however, the approach is entirely different.

“We’re learning to validate everything,” Anton emphasised. Surveys, A/B testing, and data-driven validation are now embedded into the architecture of their new platform. This shift ensures that features aren’t just founder-led ideas but are rooted in what users truly need.

The mindset has also changed. No longer does the team chase the mythical “killer feature.” Instead, they focus on continuous improvement, asking: If it works, what’s next? If it doesn’t, how do we pivot?

A marketplace for the future

Currently, Tips.gg functions as one of the world’s largest aggregators of sports predictions. But its vision stretches further. The company is building a marketplace where users can not only access predictions but also monetise their expertise by sharing their own. Combined with the integration of artificial intelligence for sharper analytics, Tips.gg is shaping itself into a comprehensive ecosystem for sports insights.

This approach positions the brand uniquely in an ultra-competitive industry. By merging statistical data with community-driven predictions, Tips.gg creates a synergy that competitors lack.

Challenges and values

Of course, the journey isn’t without hurdles. The biggest current challenge lies in technology: rebuilding the old platform into a scalable, modern infrastructure that can handle the complexity of real-time analytics.

Yet, the company’s values provide the foundation to overcome such obstacles. Proactivity, adaptability, and shared belief in the mission define the culture. An internal survey showed the vast majority of the team believes strongly in the project’s global potential - a sign that vision and execution are deeply aligned.

Conclusion

From its humble beginnings as a small affiliate site to its bold ambitions of becoming the leading marketplace for sports predictions, Tips.gg’s story illustrates the evolution from intuition to user-driven design. The company’s journey is a reminder that products built to last are not born overnight. They are shaped by mistakes, transformed by listening to users, and strengthened by teams who believe in the mission.

In an industry where trust and accuracy matter most, Tips GG is proving that innovation comes from blending vision with validation - and putting the user at the heart of every decision.