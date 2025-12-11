When big budgets stop working: SOFTSWISS shows how ambient marketing reconnects brands with people

In a world where trends change literally overnight, and audiences demand constant innovation, brand heritage and simple adaptation are not enough.

The budget race only leads to budget increases, not meaningful engagement with the target audience.

According to the 2026 iGaming Trend Report by SOFTSWISS, the market has become highly saturated, with rising competition and commoditisation making differentiation increasingly difficult.

As a result, perception and trust now play a decisive role in brand success.

A review of SOFTSWISS’ 2025 case studies reveals clear patterns shaping the year ahead, enabling brands to anticipate 2026 market dynamics and strengthen their position amid intensifying competition.

“In iGaming, there is a real budget race. You can see it clearly at exhibitions: massive stands, oversised builds, everything branded from floor to ceiling. But this doesn’t just create oversaturation – it leads to the inevitable ‘banner blindness’, or in our case, full-scale advertising blindness. So what truly cuts through? Unconventional approaches,” said Valentyna Bagniya, CMO at SOFTSWISS.

Out-of-the-box activities based on the creative approach are the way to overcome the boundaries to the audience’s attention. And this is absolutely the space where AI will not outperform humans. This is ambient marketing.

According to Luxton, S., & Drummond, L. Journal of Advertising Research “Ambient marketing uses non-traditional, often outdoor media placed in public spaces to deliver messages in a creative, contextually relevant manner that blends with the physical environment.”

The SOFTSWISS team consistently prioritises out-of-the-box thinking, guided by brand values, meaningful audience engagement, and efficient use of resources rather than oversised budgets. iGaming exhibitions – as hubs for networking, product showcases, and brand visibility – offer the ideal environment for this approach. These events place a brand in direct competition with the entire industry, and the concentration of the target audience leaves no room for error. For this reason, creative yet strategic execution becomes essential to standing out and delivering measurable impact.

Case 1 ‘Car Assembly Show’ at SiGMA Central Europe, November 2025

On Days 1–2 of the expo, SOFTSWISS stand hosted a staged, step-by-step race car assembly show – a dynamic performance embodying precision, speed, and seamless teamwork. The activation demonstrated that success in high-tech industries isn’t accidental – it is the outcome of precise decisions, flexible architecture, and synchronised teamwork.

Unique format with a unique car – first-ever car assembly during the show. We used special edition of Alfa Romeo (only 1,000 in the world).



Involving the audience – visitors were able to participate in the show and try their hand at assembling some parts of the car



Produce high-impact visual content for SMM and PR – capturing moments that strengthen brand presence across channels.



The car was awarded to Lottu – the 100th brand onboarded to our Game Aggregator in 2025.

Here, all the rules of ambient activities were observed: innovative, catchy, engaging, and subtle.

“A car is not a rare sight at events like iGaming exhibitions. But this activation went further. It invited attendees to participate. Have you ever assembled a car? Visitors at the exhibition had that opportunity. We saw people stop, take photos, and interact. The activity wasn’t intrusive – yet it was highly engaging,” Vera Slizh, Events Team Lead at SOFTSWISS said.

The activation generated strong visibility and organic engagement, confirming the effectiveness of experiential ambient marketing. In total, the performance drove over 100 organic social mentions from visitors, staff, and media, and resulted in 55 additional media mentions following the press release distribution, supported by five video interviews recorded during the expo.

Case 2 ‘Mini Estoril Track for RC Cars’ at SBC Lisbon, September 2025.

At SBC Lisbon, SOFTSWISS delivered a standout activation featuring Rubens Barrichello, former Formula 1 driver and Non-Executive Director at SOFTSWISS. A miniature reconstruction of the iconic Estoril race track was installed in the high-traffic area between the registration zone and the main entrance, immediately drawing attendee attention.

Visitors were invited to race on the Mini Estoril circuit using radio-controlled cars branded in SOFTSWISS colours, with many having the unique opportunity to compete directly alongside Barrichello.

The activation combined entertainment and strong brand storytelling, reinforcing SOFTSWISS’ commitment to innovative experiential marketing and high-performance excellence.

The experience continued beyond the exhibition floor: SOFTSWISS extended the racing theme into an exclusive VIP event at the legendary Estoril Circuit in Portugal. Led by Rubens Barrichello, the session offered the company’s VIP business partners a rare opportunity to feel what it’s like to be behind the wheel on a real racetrack. This continuation transformed the ambient activation into a full-scale experiential journey, deepening client engagement and showcasing the brand’s ability to create memorable, high-impact moments both in and beyond event spaces.

The activation delivered strong visibility and engagement throughout the event. It also translated into measurable business outcomes, contributing to a 47% increase in client meetings and a 116% year-on-year growth in pre-booked leads.

Case 3. A Ferrari Entrance That Became the Talk. SiGMA Americas, April 2025

Ambient activities thrive on two elements: engagement and unexpected placement. The following case illustrates both.

During SiGMA Americas 2025, Rubens Barrichello opened the event with a keynote speech where he highlighted the similarities between racing and iGaming – two industries driven by speed, precision, and passion.

Rubens made a striking entrance, arriving at the venue in a red Ferrari featuring the SOFTSWISS logo, immediately capturing the attention of attendees, media, and influencers. During the event, his keynote address became a standout moment, after which he met with Eman Pulis, Founder of the SiGMA Group, further amplifying visibility.

PR Results

49 media publications in Brazil during the event, reaching a potential audience of 50.8 million, Including Poder 360 with a reach of 17.23M

Five press releases resulting in 130+ global publications

10 interviews with iGaming media before and during the event

This activation not only delivered wide visibility but also strengthened the brand narrative of SOFTSWISS through an experience that was bold, memorable, and unmistakably ambient.

“B2B marketing communication shouldn’t be official and rigid. We work with people and emotions, and creativity that is built on target audience insights is what helps us stand out and build strong relationships between the brand and its audience,” Valentina Bagniya.