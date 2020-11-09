Why use a VPN: the benefits you should know about

A VPN, also referred to as a virtual private network, is labeled as a security and privacy must-have in this day and age. After all, we keep an abundance of personal information on our smartphones, laptops, computers and tablets these days.

If privacy is a concern for you at all, it is recommended (strongly) that you use a VPN. Here’s why:

What is a VPN?

In essence, a VPN allows you to create a secure connection to another network, over the Internet. The private network connects your device to another computer, which is called a server, somewhere online and thus, allows you to browse the Internet using that computer’s connection. Therefore, if that server is in a different country, you can potentially access things you wouldn’t normally be able to.

Why should I use a VPN?

It’s simple really. If you value privacy, anonymity and security, you should definitely be looking into using the service. An Internet service provider, as well as some organisations, have ways of keeping track of every move you make online. Many think that using Incognito mode works, many associate using a VPN solely with nefarious purposes. Both couldn’t be further from the truth.

The primary security and privacy advantages of a VPN are associated with public Wi-Fi networks. Wi-Fi is often widely available at coffee shops, restaurants, bars and the like. Though they are undoubtedly convenient, there’s no way to know what kind of security is available on these networks.

All your data is encrypted when using a VPN, with some services even offering extra security features like malware protection.

That’s not all however. Here are some more things you can do with a VPN:

You can work remotely, safely. A VPN allows you to connect to the office network and work remotely. In this way you can access any confidential information you need that would otherwise, only be available in the office. The data is, of course, encrypted, as it travels between your home and the office.

You can bypass geographic restrictions and bypass filters. Particularly over streaming services, it is often one of the main reasons someone uses a VPN in the first place. For instance, Netflix will only allow streaming from certain locations. However, when connecting to a VPN service, it will indicate to Netflix that your IP address is from a location that they permit.

You can stop having your speed throttled. Depending on where you live and the net-neutrality laws, some ISP’s have been found to intentionally decrease the amount of content you are able to watch, giving them a higher level of profits. Thwart an ISP from identifying you and slowing down your speed

The benefits of using a VPN are endless. Use the above as a starting point for deciding how a VPN can add an essential layer of protection to your Internet use, ensuring that you can surf, roam and stream with complete peace of mind, every time.