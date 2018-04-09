Esplora recognised as one of the best European projects financed by the European Union

Esplora Interactive Science Centre, Kalkara has been selected by the European Commission as one of the emblematic projects for the 30th anniversary of Cohesion Policy, the Malta Council for Science and Technology announced.

Esplora will now feature in an exhibition which will be held by the Commission in Brussels together with other member states.

The science centre first opened its doors to the public on Friday 28 October 2016.This project which was a first of its kind in Malta, is led by the Malta Council for Science and Technology under the chairmanship of Dr. Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando.

“We are very proud of the recognition that has been given to the years of dedication and hard work that went into making Esplora one of the foremost Interactive Science Centres in Europe and a leading visitor attraction in our country,” Pullicino Orlando said.

“I would like to personally thank our government for all the support given to us and each and every one of my team members, past and present. I feel honoured to be part of this great group of outstanding and committed individuals.”

The incredible renovation of a historic building which transformed from an imminent state of collapse into Esplora Interactive Science Centre took almost three years to complete and cost around €26 million, with €14.5 million of the funds coming from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), under Operational Programme I, Cohesion Policy 2007-2013: Investing in Competitiveness for a Better Quality of Life, Priority Axis I - Enhancing Knowledge and Innovation.

Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services, Digital Economy and Innovation Silvio Schembri expressed his satisfaction over Esplora’s latest milestone.

“Esplora is a monumental example of making excellent use of EU funds while investing in the well-being of society. Since its inauguration, Esplora transformed itself into a hub that spearheads innovation, research and gives students a hands-on experience on the opportunities science has to offer in an environment that encourages creative thinking,” said Schembri while thanking MCST Chairman Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando and staff for their hard-work.

Parliamentary Secretary for EU Funds and Social Dialogue Dr Aaron Farrugia also said that Esplora is an excellent example of how EU funds are being invested in projects which guarantee a better future for the next generation.

"It is the first interactive Centre of its kind in Malta which has proved to be very popular with children and parents alike who have visited the centre in their thousands since it opened its doors to the public. Merit is due to its Chairman Dr Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando for his leadership together with his staff. I wish to extend my congratulations for this award and for the future", noted Farrugia.