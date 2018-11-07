MCST holds consultation to find Malta’s most promising specialisation areas

Identifying research areas for the future is on the agenda of Malta’s scientific consultative body as it embarks on crafting out a post-2020 strategy.

The Malta Council for Science and Technology (MCST) this week held a public consultation on Malta’s Smart Specialisation Strategy, intended to identify promising research areas.

The consultation brought together stakeholders from various sectors with an interest in discussing the country’s current and future strategy.

Smart Specialisation is based on the idea that a country’s investment in research and innovation should be conducted using smart, strategic and bottom-up evidence-based policy making.

Representatives from academia, the private sector, government and civil society discussed the role of specialisation strategy in Malta’s current National Research and Innovation Strategy, which runs till 2020.

They were given the opportunity to discuss, and provide input on, ideas and priority areas for Malta’s post-2020 strategy.

Among those invited to the consultation was a representative from the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC) who highlighted “the importance of setting priorities through a bottom-up entrepreneurial discovery process, supported by strategic promotion of a country’s assets, competitive advantages and potential for excellence”.

Smart Specialisation, he said, focused on investing in a country’s relative strengths, taking advantage of its economic opportunities and emerging trends, and prioritising areas with high potential to boost economic growth.

A second speaker, who played a key role in formulating a smart specialisation strategy for Algarve, Portugal, emphasised the crucial part that stakeholders continue to play in defining and designing a strategy that best fits and matches a country’s assets and capabilities.

Such a strategy, he said, should not be imposed from above, but should be the result of all stakeholders working together to identify the most advantageous areas of specialisation, along with those areas that hinder innovation.

He stressed that without the involvement and input of stakeholders, a country’s smart specialisation would fail to target those areas where investment could bring about the greatest results.

Following the two presentations, as well as an update by a member of MCST on Malta’s current strategy, participants were divided into different groups and took part in various breakout sessions.

During these sessions, stakeholders were asked to give their feedback on questions relating to Malta’s competence in research and innovation, the validity and relevance of the previously identified priority areas and the vision for Malta’s research and innovation ecosystem post-2020.

The views expressed, and feedback given, by the public during the event will now be taken forward and used to define the next steps in continuing the consultation process on Malta’s current Smart Specialisation Strategy, as well as a new Strategy for 2021-2027.