Malta has 12th cheapest broadband in Europe, according to global price ranking

Malta has the 12th cheapest monthly broadband in western Europe, according to the latest World Broadband Price comparison published by Cable.co.uk.

The results of Cable.co.uk’s study found that Malta’s monthly broadband cost an average of €46.23, but the cost per megabit drops Malta to 18th, costing an average of €0.78 per megabit of internet.

The global average cost of broadband has reduced slightly, costing an average of $72.92 USD – down from $73.04. The UK has the fifth cheapest monthly cost in Western Europe but has to 9th most expensive cost per megabit ($1.19).

Ukraine offers the world’s cheapest broadband, with an average cost of $5 per month – the most expensive is the West African nation of Mauritania, with an average package price of $768.16.