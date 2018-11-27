Malta has 12th cheapest broadband in Europe, according to global price ranking
The results of Cable.co.uk’s study found that Malta’s monthly broadband cost an average of €46.23
Malta has the 12th cheapest monthly broadband in western Europe, according to the latest World Broadband Price comparison published by Cable.co.uk.
The results of Cable.co.uk’s study found that Malta’s monthly broadband cost an average of €46.23, but the cost per megabit drops Malta to 18th, costing an average of €0.78 per megabit of internet.
The global average cost of broadband has reduced slightly, costing an average of $72.92 USD – down from $73.04. The UK has the fifth cheapest monthly cost in Western Europe but has to 9th most expensive cost per megabit ($1.19).
Ukraine offers the world’s cheapest broadband, with an average cost of $5 per month – the most expensive is the West African nation of Mauritania, with an average package price of $768.16.
|Rank
|Average package cost per month (local currency)
|Currency
|Cheapest broadband package measured (USD)
|Most expensive broadband package measured (USD)
|Conversion rate (USD) (Rates Frozen 28/09/2018)
|Average cost of broadband (Per month in USD)
|Last year's average monthly cost
|Year on year cost difference
|Last year's rank (by average cost of broadband per month in USD)
|1
|Ukraine
|138.99
|UAH
|$2.16
|$11.10
|0.03600
|$5.00
|$5.57
|-$0.57
|2
|2
|Sri Lanka
|957.44
|LKR
|$3.19
|$8.79
|0.00590
|$5.65
|$19.38
|-$13.73
|17
|3
|Iran
|345277.78
|IRR
|$1.87
|$19.03
|0.00002
|$8.20
|$4.34
|$3.86
|1
|4
|Russian Federation
|641.31
|RUB
|$4.89
|$27.42
|0.01524
|$9.77
|$9.27
|$0.50
|3
|5
|Belarus
|21.34
|BYR
|$5.15
|$19.92
|0.49000
|$10.46
|$12.50
|-$2.04
|7
|6
|Moldova
|190.64
|MDL
|$2.90
|$20.12
|0.05917
|$11.28
|$11.34
|-$0.06
|4
|7
|Syria
|6700.41
|SYP
|$2.62
|$63.05
|0.00194
|$13.00
|$12.13
|$0.86
|5
|8
|Israel
|47.21
|ILS
|$5.52
|$27.31
|0.27586
|$13.02
|$19.87
|-$6.85
|18
|9
|Egypt
|243.45
|EGP
|$2.79
|$72.52
|0.05578
|$13.58
|$12.24
|$1.34
|6
|10
|Romania
|57.92
|RON
|$6.97
|$59.25
|0.24895
|$14.42
|$13.30
|$1.12
|9
|11
|Argentina
|618.10
|ARS
|$8.18
|$46.09
|0.02510
|$15.51
|$20.11
|-$4.59
|19
|12
|Turkey
|95.86
|TRY
|$3.99
|$145.53
|0.16652
|$15.96
|$20.80
|-$4.83
|21
|13
|Kazakhstan
|5882.66
|KZT
|$5.30
|$54.60
|0.00274
|$16.14
|$13.16
|$2.98
|8
|14
|Nepal
|1926.77
|NPR
|$5.70
|$64.48
|0.00855
|$16.47
|$17.97
|-$1.50
|10
|15
|Lithuania
|14.50
|EUR
|$5.69
|$41.94
|1.16143
|$16.84
|$68.62
|-$51.78
|121
|16
|Mongolia
|43827.54
|MNT
|$4.06
|$67.99
|0.00041
|$17.97
|$22.16
|-$4.19
|23
|17
|Poland
|67.19
|PLN
|$9.05
|$37.80
|0.27195
|$18.27
|$18.40
|-$0.13
|13
|18
|Hungary
|5122.12
|HUF
|$6.54
|$46.33
|0.00359
|$18.37
|$23.21
|-$4.84
|25
|19
|Latvia
|16.08
|EUR
|$7.43
|$30.39
|1.16143
|$18.68
|$19.33
|-$0.65
|16
|20
|Georgia
|46.57
|GEL
|$8.84
|$41.33
|0.40161
|$18.70
|$18.46
|$0.24
|14
|21
|Serbia
|1959.60
|RSD
|$8.80
|$41.22
|0.00982
|$19.24
|$18.62
|$0.62
|15
|22
|Venezuela
|1239.90
|VEF
|$1.68
|$51.17
|0.01616
|$20.03
|$44.55
|-$24.51
|73
|23
|Uzbekistan
|172981.42
|UZS
|$3.69
|$77.96
|0.00012
|$21.26
|$26.07
|-$4.81
|27
|24
|Slovakia
|18.61
|EUR
|$8.42
|$51.47
|1.16143
|$21.62
|$21.70
|-$0.09
|22
|25
|Yemen
|5550.00
|YER
|$8.99
|$44.95
|0.00400
|$22.17
|$22.67
|-$0.49
|24
|26
|Saint Martin (France)
|42.49
|ANG
|$21.21
|$29.94
|0.55973
|$23.78
|$20.16
|$3.62
|20
|27
|Tunisia
|68.06
|TND
|$4.46
|$81.14
|0.35668
|$24.28
|$18.34
|$5.94
|12
|28
|Pakistan
|3083.83
|PKR
|$6.98
|$56.58
|0.00806
|$24.87
|$33.46
|-$8.59
|44
|29
|Thailand
|827.07
|THB
|$13.92
|$40.20
|0.03092
|$25.58
|$26.20
|-$0.63
|28
|30
|Czech Republic
|573.50
|CZK
|$18.05
|$42.40
|0.04524
|$25.94
|$28.48
|-$2.54
|34
|31
|Taiwan
|805.06
|TWD
|$3.57
|$72.09
|0.03279
|$26.39
|$26.96
|-$0.57
|31
|32
|Croatia
|171.21
|HRK
|$17.95
|$40.61
|0.15621
|$26.74
|$25.53
|-$1.82
|26
|33
|Estonia
|23.79
|EUR
|$17.41
|$38.32
|1.16143
|$27.63
|$26.93
|$0.71
|30
|34
|India
|2048.50
|INR
|$5.80
|$234.81
|0.01378
|$28.23
|$34.95
|-$6.72
|48
|35
|Tajikistan
|276.63
|TJS
|$3.27
|$74.06
|0.10542
|$29.16
|$18.11
|$11.05
|11
|36
|Italy
|25.38
|EUR
|$5.06
|$58.65
|1.16143
|$29.48
|$28.48
|$0.99
|35
|37
|Macedonia
|1562.86
|MKD
|$7.46
|$82.40
|0.01888
|$29.50
|$34.85
|-$5.36
|47
|38
|Dominican Republic
|1489.13
|DOP
|$14.94
|$57.66
|0.01992
|$29.66
|$32.12
|-$2.46
|42
|39
|Bulgaria
|50.98
|BGN
|$7.12
|$90.13
|0.59372
|$30.27
|$28.03
|$2.24
|32
|40
|France
|26.81
|EUR
|$10.55
|$54.01
|1.16143
|$31.14
|$35.84
|-$4.71
|52
|41
|Slovenia
|27.31
|EUR
|$15.09
|$49.94
|1.16143
|$31.72
|$30.37
|$1.34
|38
|42
|Palestine, State of
|115.25
|ILS
|$7.72
|$82.76
|0.27586
|$31.79
|$35.89
|-$4.10
|53
|43
|South Korea
|35795.63
|KRW
|$14.88
|$46.97
|0.00090
|$32.29
|$28.25
|$4.04
|33
|44
|Albania
|3606.63
|ALL
|$14.62
|$114.42
|0.00920
|$33.17
|$34.39
|-$1.22
|46
|45
|Mexico
|626.17
|MXN
|$11.53
|$82.43
|0.05322
|$33.32
|$26.89
|$6.43
|29
|46
|Algeria
|3960.00
|DZD
|$13.54
|$66.85
|0.00846
|$33.51
|$31.35
|$2.16
|39
|47
|Montenegro
|29.16
|EUR
|$20.89
|$69.67
|1.16143
|$33.87
|$31.45
|$2.42
|40
|48
|Réunion
|30.52
|EUR
|$17.42
|$51.08
|1.16143
|$35.45
|$29.65
|$5.80
|37
|49
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|59.62
|BAM
|$7.72
|$140.16
|0.59500
|$35.47
|$36.32
|-$0.85
|54
|50
|Sudan
|650.00
|SDG
|$5.52
|$91.02
|0.05516
|$35.86
|$35.63
|$0.23
|50
|51
|Bangladesh
|3072.13
|BDT
|$12.81
|$97.06
|0.01182
|$36.33
|$38.07
|-$1.75
|58
|52
|Saint Barthélemy (St. Barts)
|31.53
|EUR
|$23.22
|$48.66
|1.16143
|$36.62
|$36.80
|-$0.19
|55
|53
|Germany
|31.58
|EUR
|$13.53
|$232.27
|1.16143
|$36.68
|$33.60
|$3.08
|45
|54
|Azerbaijan
|62.95
|AZN
|$6.12
|$222.66
|0.58737
|$36.97
|$38.03
|-$1.06
|57
|55
|Monaco
|32.06
|EUR
|$23.22
|$64.25
|1.16143
|$37.00
|$41.50
|-$4.50
|70
|56
|Japan
|4216.20
|JPY
|$6.87
|$74.68
|0.00881
|$37.15
|$50.36
|-$13.21
|83
|57
|Myanmar
|59916.67
|MMK
|$6.84
|$118.06
|0.00063
|$37.56
|$72.31
|-$34.75
|131
|58
|Lebanon
|56907.13
|LBP
|$10.19
|$81.84
|0.00066
|$37.60
|$55.42
|-$17.82
|97
|59
|French Guiana
|33.71
|EUR
|$28.92
|$46.05
|1.16143
|$39.15
|$39.83
|-$0.68
|64
|60
|El Salvador
|39.32
|USD
|$25.00
|$70.00
|1.00000
|$39.32
|$65.11
|-$25.79
|115
|61
|United Kingdom
|30.30
|GBP
|$22.21
|$67.49
|1.30635
|$39.58
|$39.95
|-$0.36
|65
|62
|Guatemala
|320.23
|GTQ
|$19.20
|$125.65
|0.12887
|$41.27
|$43.59
|-$2.32
|71
|63
|China
|284.24
|CNY
|$4.36
|$366.72
|0.14525
|$41.29
|$31.58
|$9.71
|41
|64
|Spain
|36.49
|EUR
|$15.10
|$65.04
|1.16143
|$42.38
|$41.02
|$1.36
|68
|65
|Mayotte
|37.17
|EUR
|$20.79
|$60.86
|1.16143
|$43.16
|$44.99
|-$1.83
|74
|66
|Martinique
|37.46
|EUR
|$33.57
|$48.66
|1.16143
|$43.50
|$40.55
|$2.96
|67
|67
|Macau
|354.33
|MOP
|$16.00
|$80.82
|0.12340
|$43.72
|$40.31
|$3.41
|66
|68
|Colombia
|135619.05
|COP
|$22.44
|$131.81
|0.00033
|$44.81
|$53.63
|-$8.81
|93
|69
|Chile
|30027.15
|CLP
|$22.72
|$78.03
|0.00152
|$45.50
|$47.18
|-$1.68
|78
|70
|Belgium
|39.33
|EUR
|$21.20
|$69.69
|1.16143
|$45.68
|$50.50
|-$4.82
|84
|71
|Peru
|151.51
|PEN
|$14.86
|$136.41
|0.30320
|$45.94
|$45.18
|$0.76
|75
|72
|Sint Maarten
|82.33
|ANG
|$27.99
|$58.77
|0.55973
|$46.08
|$70.88
|-$24.80
|128
|73
|Uruguay
|1547.15
|UYU
|$13.46
|$80.79
|0.03006
|$46.50
|$38.62
|$7.89
|61
|74
|Armenia
|22665.85
|AMD
|$4.95
|$222.93
|0.00206
|$46.79
|$47.47
|-$0.68
|80
|75
|Bolivia
|332.65
|BOB
|$12.80
|$119.20
|0.14379
|$47.83
|$81.99
|-$34.16
|145
|76
|Malaysia
|198.19
|MYR
|$20.75
|$117.47
|0.24180
|$47.92
|$45.41
|$2.51
|76
|77
|Brazil
|192.63
|BRL
|$8.20
|$388.71
|0.24917
|$48.00
|$29.45
|$18.55
|36
|78
|Singapore
|68.95
|SGD
|$21.87
|$141.49
|0.73137
|$50.43
|$38.34
|$12.09
|59
|79
|Austria
|43.66
|EUR
|$26.77
|$99.94
|1.16143
|$50.70
|$49.41
|$1.30
|81
|80
|Denmark
|328.16
|DKK
|$35.67
|$112.75
|0.15575
|$51.11
|$35.36
|$15.75
|49
|81
|Iraq
|62404.76
|IQD
|$32.47
|$99.90
|0.00083
|$51.95
|$52.43
|-$0.47
|88
|82
|Finland
|44.97
|EUR
|$34.73
|$92.80
|1.16143
|$52.23
|$41.12
|$11.11
|69
|83
|Morocco
|496.77
|MAD
|$26.43
|$123.85
|0.10616
|$52.74
|$39.16
|$13.58
|62
|84
|Australia
|73.10
|AUD
|$25.26
|$86.94
|0.72196
|$52.77
|$60.37
|-$7.59
|105
|85
|Afghanistan
|4035.63
|AFN
|$3.92
|$418.49
|0.01308
|$52.78
|$64.38
|-$11.60
|113
|86
|Andorra
|45.46
|EUR
|$18.82
|$84.35
|1.16143
|$52.80
|NEW
|NEW
|NEW
|87
|Cyprus
|45.64
|EUR
|$22.08
|$112.38
|1.16143
|$53.01
|$47.23
|$5.79
|79
|88
|Philippines
|2871.71
|PHP
|$18.03
|$175.77
|0.01850
|$53.14
|$50.54
|$2.60
|85
|89
|Malta
|46.23
|EUR
|$26.71
|$118.56
|1.16143
|$53.70
|$96.69
|-$42.99
|160
|90
|Gibraltar
|41.09
|GIP
|$26.32
|$88.05
|1.31582
|$54.07
|$49.56
|$4.51
|82
|91
|Kuwait
|16.56
|KWD
|$9.34
|$147.57
|3.29761
|$54.60
|$53.20
|$1.40
|92
|92
|Indonesia
|817060.61
|IDR
|$15.44
|$335.57
|0.00007
|$54.85
|$70.77
|-$15.92
|126
|93
|South Africa
|782.19
|ZAR
|$6.99
|$126.37
|0.07063
|$55.25
|$58.84
|-$3.59
|102
|94
|Sweden
|496.58
|SEK
|$26.65
|$105.57
|0.11275
|$55.99
|$53.04
|$2.95
|91
|95
|San Marino
|48.36
|EUR
|$24.08
|$97.56
|1.16143
|$56.17
|$39.25
|$16.92
|63
|96
|Falkland Islands
|44.00
|FKP
|$21.77
|$100.15
|1.30635
|$57.48
|$58.13
|-$0.65
|101
|97
|Canada
|75.05
|CAD
|$23.04
|$121.68
|0.76820
|$57.66
|$52.99
|$4.66
|90
|98
|Greece
|50.13
|EUR
|$18.29
|$247.77
|1.16143
|$58.22
|$54.00
|$4.22
|95
|99
|Jersey
|44.57
|GBP
|$24.81
|$94.70
|1.30635
|$58.22
|$55.55
|$2.67
|98
|100
|Belize
|118.58
|BZD
|$37.17
|$86.58
|0.49401
|$58.58
|$88.65
|-$30.07
|157
|101
|Cameroon
|33118.06
|XAF
|$28.64
|$98.75
|0.00177
|$58.75
|$68.39
|-$9.63
|119
|102
|New Zealand
|88.93
|NZD
|$42.35
|$88.73
|0.66090
|$58.77
|$62.94
|-$4.16
|110
|103
|The Netherlands
|51.00
|EUR
|$29.04
|$98.66
|1.16143
|$59.23
|$47.04
|$12.19
|77
|104
|Guadeloupe
|51.86
|EUR
|$40.64
|$116.03
|1.16143
|$60.23
|$63.27
|-$3.04
|111
|105
|Grenada
|163.16
|XCD
|$25.25
|$132.59
|0.37002
|$60.37
|$57.13
|$3.24
|99
|106
|Trinidad and Tobago
|412.54
|TTD
|$21.38
|$103.12
|0.14732
|$60.77
|$72.60
|-$11.83
|132
|107
|Portugal
|52.65
|EUR
|$31.06
|$109.36
|1.16143
|$61.15
|$51.79
|$9.35
|87
|108
|Cambodia
|62.29
|USD
|$15.99
|$353.33
|1.00000
|$62.29
|$52.89
|$9.40
|89
|109
|Ecuador
|62.45
|USD
|$23.51
|$224.00
|1.00000
|$62.45
|$62.29
|$0.15
|109
|110
|Jamaica
|8519.90
|JMD
|$24.75
|$132.61
|0.00734
|$62.57
|$62.06
|$0.51
|107
|111
|Guernsey
|47.98
|GBP
|$49.63
|$77.61
|1.30635
|$62.68
|$51.67
|$11.01
|86
|112
|Puerto Rico
|63.45
|USD
|$18.99
|$194.99
|1.00000
|$63.45
|$68.37
|-$4.93
|118
|113
|Nicaragua
|63.84
|USD
|$27.99
|$125.00
|1.00000
|$63.84
|$53.89
|$9.96
|94
|114
|Mauritius
|2203.17
|MUR
|$29.05
|$122.58
|0.02908
|$64.06
|$35.82
|$28.25
|51
|115
|Fiji
|137.39
|FJD
|$16.43
|$151.66
|0.46938
|$64.49
|$57.21
|$7.28
|100
|116
|Ireland
|56.07
|EUR
|$37.55
|$88.05
|1.16143
|$65.12
|$70.33
|-$5.20
|125
|117
|Åland Islands
|56.21
|EUR
|$15.10
|$569.10
|1.16143
|$65.28
|$38.48
|$26.80
|60
|118
|Madagascar
|232333.33
|MGA
|$57.08
|$71.42
|0.00029
|$66.64
|NEW
|NEW
|NEW
|119
|United States
|67.69
|USD
|$20.00
|$199.95
|1.00000
|$67.69
|$66.17
|$1.52
|116
|120
|Isle of Man
|52.11
|GBP
|$24.49
|$190.73
|1.30635
|$68.07
|$36.93
|$31.14
|56
|121
|Honduras
|68.50
|USD
|$27.00
|$129.00
|1.00000
|$68.50
|$68.62
|-$0.12
|120
|122
|Swaziland
|976.64
|SZL
|$5.98
|$278.83
|0.07043
|$68.78
|$74.11
|-$5.33
|133
|123
|Mozambique
|4180.56
|MZN
|$13.50
|$127.42
|0.01653
|$69.11
|$71.28
|-$2.17
|130
|124
|Vietnam
|1640176.47
|VND
|$10.74
|$275.94
|0.00004
|$69.63
|$61.53
|$8.10
|106
|125
|Liechtenstein
|68.93
|CHF
|$35.81
|$115.00
|1.02300
|$70.52
|$87.81
|-$17.30
|154
|126
|Saint Lucia
|191.92
|XCD
|$32.94
|$124.88
|0.37002
|$71.02
|$71.02
|$0.00
|129
|127
|Luxembourg
|61.26
|EUR
|$27.94
|$182.80
|1.16143
|$71.15
|$74.84
|-$3.69
|134
|128
|Dominica
|193.05
|XCD
|$32.17
|$110.21
|0.37002
|$71.43
|$62.11
|$9.32
|108
|129
|Hong Kong
|568.71
|HKD
|$24.03
|$383.55
|0.12779
|$72.68
|$70.84
|$1.84
|127
|130
|Bahamas
|73.30
|BSD
|$29.77
|$209.31
|0.99280
|$72.77
|$77.23
|-$4.46
|136
|131
|Costa Rica
|42871.63
|CRC
|$20.55
|$356.61
|0.00171
|$73.51
|$69.98
|$3.53
|123
|132
|Côte d'Ivoire
|41642.86
|XOF
|$15.97
|$140.15
|0.00177
|$73.87
|$59.08
|$14.79
|103
|133
|Norway
|603.72
|NOK
|$36.61
|$182.45
|0.12245
|$73.92
|$82.50
|-$8.58
|147
|134
|St. Pierre and Miquelon
|63.90
|EUR
|$26.62
|$226.48
|1.16143
|$74.22
|$43.76
|$30.46
|72
|135
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|201.90
|XCD
|$32.36
|$185.01
|0.37002
|$74.71
|$78.41
|-$3.71
|138
|136
|Kenya
|7583.47
|KES
|$24.77
|$198.28
|0.00991
|$75.18
|$88.28
|-$13.10
|156
|137
|Montserrat
|205.63
|XCD
|$40.30
|$129.14
|0.37002
|$76.09
|$76.09
|$0.00
|135
|138
|Turkmenistan
|267.08
|TMT
|$54.18
|$100.27
|0.28514
|$76.15
|$32.14
|$44.01
|43
|139
|Iceland
|8496.64
|ISK
|$39.52
|$112.60
|0.00902
|$76.66
|$70.00
|$6.66
|124
|140
|Jordan
|54.97
|JOD
|$25.36
|$211.36
|1.40905
|$77.45
|$78.32
|-$0.87
|137
|141
|New Caledonia
|7964.92
|XPF
|$10.24
|$307.35
|0.00976
|$77.71
|$80.02
|-$2.31
|142
|142
|Faroe Islands
|504.49
|DKK
|$72.32
|$87.35
|0.15575
|$78.58
|$87.01
|-$8.43
|153
|143
|Switzerland
|78.20
|CHF
|$27.19
|$161.80
|1.02300
|$80.00
|$80.51
|-$0.51
|144
|144
|Curaçao
|143.34
|ANG
|$34.90
|$183.92
|0.55973
|$80.23
|$69.25
|$10.98
|122
|145
|Saint Helena
|61.03
|SHP
|$19.02
|$204.57
|1.31503
|$80.26
|$83.31
|-$3.05
|148
|146
|Maldives
|1256.44
|MVR
|$22.72
|$156.74
|0.06490
|$81.55
|$85.91
|-$4.36
|151
|147
|Angola
|24100.27
|AOA
|$22.57
|$192.06
|0.00342
|$82.43
|$90.97
|-$8.53
|159
|148
|Benin
|47316.67
|XOF
|$37.40
|$144.88
|0.00177
|$83.94
|$79.10
|$4.84
|140
|149
|Nigeria
|30536.86
|NGN
|$33.88
|$175.07
|0.00276
|$84.16
|$80.14
|$4.02
|143
|150
|French Polynesia
|8776.18
|XPF
|$39.52
|$145.38
|0.00976
|$85.63
|$90.85
|-$5.22
|158
|151
|Virgin Islands (U.S.)
|88.01
|USD
|$51.84
|$151.84
|1.00000
|$88.01
|$88.01
|$0.00
|155
|152
|Guam
|89.71
|USD
|$79.71
|$99.71
|1.00000
|$89.71
|$85.00
|$4.71
|150
|153
|Botswana
|974.55
|BWP
|$19.51
|$235.54
|0.09403
|$91.64
|$79.88
|$11.75
|141
|154
|Saudi Arabia
|359.10
|SAR
|$21.33
|$223.63
|0.26657
|$95.72
|$84.05
|$11.67
|149
|155
|Bahrain
|36.30
|BHD
|$21.22
|$398.98
|2.65250
|$96.29
|$104.97
|-$8.68
|164
|156
|Djibouti
|17333.33
|DJF
|$55.26
|$145.18
|0.00562
|$97.41
|$97.41
|$0.00
|161
|157
|Marshall Islands
|97.45
|USD
|$54.11
|$151.61
|1.00000
|$97.45
|$97.45
|$0.00
|162
|158
|Anguilla
|270.45
|XCD
|$27.75
|$203.14
|0.37002
|$100.07
|$86.62
|$13.46
|152
|159
|Gabon
|58395.83
|XOF
|$32.52
|$273.79
|0.00177
|$103.59
|$108.79
|-$5.20
|166
|160
|Micronesia (Federated States of)
|103.60
|USD
|$26.00
|$226.00
|1.00000
|$103.60
|$120.30
|-$16.70
|178
|161
|American Samoa
|103.69
|USD
|$49.95
|$173.49
|1.00000
|$103.69
|$122.59
|-$18.90
|179
|162
|Kyrgyzstan
|7500.00
|KGS
|$1.27
|$432.87
|0.01443
|$108.22
|$114.55
|-$6.33
|173
|163
|Panama
|109.15
|PAB
|$20.01
|$263.25
|0.99300
|$108.38
|$112.99
|-$4.61
|169
|164
|Lesotho
|1540.00
|LSL
|$38.75
|$207.83
|0.07045
|$108.49
|$115.75
|-$7.26
|174
|165
|Caribbean Netherlands
|110.12
|USD
|$86.70
|$136.95
|1.00000
|$110.12
|$110.12
|$0.00
|167
|166
|Barbados
|225.50
|BBD
|$39.69
|$302.60
|0.49607
|$111.86
|$105.40
|$6.46
|165
|167
|Comoros
|48208.33
|KMF
|$37.55
|$209.50
|0.00237
|$114.34
|$114.00
|$0.34
|172
|168
|Somalia
|117.50
|USD
|$7.50
|$300.00
|1.00000
|$117.50
|$117.00
|$0.50
|175
|169
|Niger
|66966.67
|XOF
|$29.57
|$281.18
|0.00177
|$118.80
|$118.88
|-$0.08
|176
|170
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|119.21
|USD
|$69.00
|$209.99
|1.00000
|$119.21
|$119.21
|$0.00
|177
|171
|Seychelles
|1668.40
|SCR
|$36.38
|$275.62
|0.07350
|$122.63
|$99.42
|$23.20
|163
|172
|Guyana
|25896.33
|GYD
|$43.36
|$406.46
|0.00475
|$123.11
|$113.18
|$9.93
|170
|173
|Brunei Darussalam
|168.63
|BND
|$27.42
|$265.05
|0.73116
|$123.29
|$332.63
|-$209.34
|193
|174
|Greenland
|794.83
|DKK
|$50.46
|$186.75
|0.15575
|$123.80
|$82.24
|$41.56
|146
|175
|Bermuda
|124.36
|BMD
|$30.00
|$339.00
|1.00000
|$124.36
|$126.80
|-$2.43
|180
|176
|Ethiopia
|3495.44
|ETB
|$21.29
|$265.30
|0.03582
|$125.19
|$67.14
|$58.06
|117
|177
|Zimbabwe
|128.71
|USD
|$15.00
|$339.00
|1.00000
|$128.71
|$170.00
|-$41.29
|188
|178
|Sierra Leone
|1139000.00
|SLL
|$66.01
|$222.79
|0.00012
|$135.62
|$113.22
|$22.39
|171
|179
|Vanuatu
|15342.27
|VUV
|$47.76
|$324.43
|0.00903
|$138.54
|$151.74
|-$13.20
|184
|180
|Qatar
|511.86
|QAR
|$54.93
|$528.70
|0.27465
|$140.58
|$149.40
|-$8.82
|183
|181
|Virgin Islands (British)
|141.17
|USD
|$81.58
|$209.92
|1.00000
|$141.17
|$146.05
|-$4.88
|181
|182
|Oman
|57.99
|OMR
|$54.12
|$592.26
|2.59765
|$150.63
|$147.87
|$2.76
|182
|183
|United Arab Emirates
|577.06
|AED
|$23.30
|$439.85
|0.27224
|$157.10
|$155.15
|$1.95
|186
|184
|Cayman Islands
|133.19
|KYD
|$82.21
|$256.85
|1.19143
|$158.69
|$172.87
|-$14.19
|190
|185
|Mali
|90490.48
|XOF
|$19.77
|$498.92
|0.00177
|$160.53
|$162.13
|-$1.60
|187
|186
|Cook Islands
|259.25
|NZD
|$20.65
|$466.10
|0.66090
|$171.34
|$170.74
|$0.60
|189
|187
|Antigua and Barbuda
|478.75
|XCD
|$48.10
|$368.17
|0.37002
|$177.15
|$153.63
|$23.52
|185
|188
|Tanzania
|416147.44
|TZS
|$30.14
|$436.87
|0.00044
|$181.80
|$112.37
|$69.44
|168
|189
|Burkina Faso
|113831.50
|XOF
|$23.92
|$651.72
|0.00177
|$201.94
|$953.56
|-$751.63
|196
|190
|Haiti
|207.39
|USD
|$54.54
|$399.00
|1.00000
|$207.39
|$224.19
|-$16.80
|191
|191
|Paraguay
|1251242.03
|PYG
|$23.42
|$567.96
|0.00017
|$210.83
|$54.73
|$156.10
|96
|192
|Lao People's Democratic Republic
|2047025.64
|LAK
|$16.36
|$818.13
|0.00012
|$239.25
|$229.43
|$9.82
|192
|193
|Namibia
|5448.23
|NAD
|$71.68
|$1,117.87
|0.07045
|$383.83
|$465.52
|-$81.69
|194
|194
|Papua New Guinea
|1913.14
|PGK
|$6.28
|$1,849.09
|0.29881
|$571.67
|$583.87
|-$12.21
|195
|195
|Mauritania
|27500.00
|MRO
|$307.26
|$1,368.72
|0.02793
|$768.16
|$63.79
|$704.36
|112