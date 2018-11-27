menu

Malta has 12th cheapest broadband in Europe, according to global price ranking

The results of Cable.co.uk’s study found that Malta’s monthly broadband cost an average of €46.23

27 November 2018, 4:43pm
by MaltaToday Staff

Malta has the 12th cheapest monthly broadband in western Europe, according to the latest World Broadband Price comparison published by Cable.co.uk.

The results of Cable.co.uk’s study found that Malta’s monthly broadband cost an average of €46.23, but the cost per megabit drops Malta to 18th, costing an average of €0.78 per megabit of internet.

The global average cost of broadband has reduced slightly, costing an average of $72.92 USD – down from $73.04. The UK has the fifth cheapest monthly cost in Western Europe but has to 9th most expensive cost per megabit ($1.19).

Ukraine offers the world’s cheapest broadband, with an average cost of $5 per month – the most expensive is the West African nation of Mauritania, with an average package price of $768.16.

Rank
Name
Average package cost per month (local currency)CurrencyCheapest broadband package measured (USD)Most expensive broadband package measured (USD)Conversion rate (USD) (Rates Frozen 28/09/2018)Average cost of broadband (Per month in USD)Last year's average monthly costYear on year cost differenceLast year's rank (by average cost of broadband per month in USD)
1Ukraine138.99UAH$2.16$11.100.03600$5.00$5.57-$0.572
2Sri Lanka957.44LKR$3.19$8.790.00590$5.65$19.38-$13.7317
3Iran345277.78IRR$1.87$19.030.00002$8.20$4.34$3.861
4Russian Federation641.31RUB$4.89$27.420.01524$9.77$9.27$0.503
5Belarus21.34BYR$5.15$19.920.49000$10.46$12.50-$2.047
6Moldova190.64MDL$2.90$20.120.05917$11.28$11.34-$0.064
7Syria6700.41SYP$2.62$63.050.00194$13.00$12.13$0.865
8Israel47.21ILS$5.52$27.310.27586$13.02$19.87-$6.8518
9Egypt243.45EGP$2.79$72.520.05578$13.58$12.24$1.346
10Romania57.92RON$6.97$59.250.24895$14.42$13.30$1.129
11Argentina618.10ARS$8.18$46.090.02510$15.51$20.11-$4.5919
12Turkey95.86TRY$3.99$145.530.16652$15.96$20.80-$4.8321
13Kazakhstan5882.66KZT$5.30$54.600.00274$16.14$13.16$2.988
14Nepal1926.77NPR$5.70$64.480.00855$16.47$17.97-$1.5010
15Lithuania14.50EUR$5.69$41.941.16143$16.84$68.62-$51.78121
16Mongolia43827.54MNT$4.06$67.990.00041$17.97$22.16-$4.1923
17Poland67.19PLN$9.05$37.800.27195$18.27$18.40-$0.1313
18Hungary5122.12HUF$6.54$46.330.00359$18.37$23.21-$4.8425
19Latvia16.08EUR$7.43$30.391.16143$18.68$19.33-$0.6516
20Georgia46.57GEL$8.84$41.330.40161$18.70$18.46$0.2414
21Serbia1959.60RSD$8.80$41.220.00982$19.24$18.62$0.6215
22Venezuela1239.90VEF$1.68$51.170.01616$20.03$44.55-$24.5173
23Uzbekistan172981.42UZS$3.69$77.960.00012$21.26$26.07-$4.8127
24Slovakia18.61EUR$8.42$51.471.16143$21.62$21.70-$0.0922
25Yemen5550.00YER$8.99$44.950.00400$22.17$22.67-$0.4924
26Saint Martin (France)42.49ANG$21.21$29.940.55973$23.78$20.16$3.6220
27Tunisia68.06TND$4.46$81.140.35668$24.28$18.34$5.9412
28Pakistan3083.83PKR$6.98$56.580.00806$24.87$33.46-$8.5944
29Thailand827.07THB$13.92$40.200.03092$25.58$26.20-$0.6328
30Czech Republic573.50CZK$18.05$42.400.04524$25.94$28.48-$2.5434
31Taiwan805.06TWD$3.57$72.090.03279$26.39$26.96-$0.5731
32Croatia171.21HRK$17.95$40.610.15621$26.74$25.53-$1.8226
33Estonia23.79EUR$17.41$38.321.16143$27.63$26.93$0.7130
34India2048.50INR$5.80$234.810.01378$28.23$34.95-$6.7248
35Tajikistan276.63TJS$3.27$74.060.10542$29.16$18.11$11.0511
36Italy25.38EUR$5.06$58.651.16143$29.48$28.48$0.9935
37Macedonia1562.86MKD$7.46$82.400.01888$29.50$34.85-$5.3647
38Dominican Republic1489.13DOP$14.94$57.660.01992$29.66$32.12-$2.4642
39Bulgaria50.98BGN$7.12$90.130.59372$30.27$28.03$2.2432
40France26.81EUR$10.55$54.011.16143$31.14$35.84-$4.7152
41Slovenia27.31EUR$15.09$49.941.16143$31.72$30.37$1.3438
42Palestine, State of115.25ILS$7.72$82.760.27586$31.79$35.89-$4.1053
43South Korea35795.63KRW$14.88$46.970.00090$32.29$28.25$4.0433
44Albania3606.63ALL$14.62$114.420.00920$33.17$34.39-$1.2246
45Mexico626.17MXN$11.53$82.430.05322$33.32$26.89$6.4329
46Algeria3960.00DZD$13.54$66.850.00846$33.51$31.35$2.1639
47Montenegro29.16EUR$20.89$69.671.16143$33.87$31.45$2.4240
48Réunion30.52EUR$17.42$51.081.16143$35.45$29.65$5.8037
49Bosnia and Herzegovina59.62BAM$7.72$140.160.59500$35.47$36.32-$0.8554
50Sudan650.00SDG$5.52$91.020.05516$35.86$35.63$0.2350
51Bangladesh3072.13BDT$12.81$97.060.01182$36.33$38.07-$1.7558
52Saint Barthélemy (St. Barts)31.53EUR$23.22$48.661.16143$36.62$36.80-$0.1955
53Germany31.58EUR$13.53$232.271.16143$36.68$33.60$3.0845
54Azerbaijan62.95AZN$6.12$222.660.58737$36.97$38.03-$1.0657
55Monaco32.06EUR$23.22$64.251.16143$37.00$41.50-$4.5070
56Japan4216.20JPY$6.87$74.680.00881$37.15$50.36-$13.2183
57Myanmar59916.67MMK$6.84$118.060.00063$37.56$72.31-$34.75131
58Lebanon56907.13LBP$10.19$81.840.00066$37.60$55.42-$17.8297
59French Guiana33.71EUR$28.92$46.051.16143$39.15$39.83-$0.6864
60El Salvador39.32USD$25.00$70.001.00000$39.32$65.11-$25.79115
61United Kingdom30.30GBP$22.21$67.491.30635$39.58$39.95-$0.3665
62Guatemala320.23GTQ$19.20$125.650.12887$41.27$43.59-$2.3271
63China284.24CNY$4.36$366.720.14525$41.29$31.58$9.7141
64Spain36.49EUR$15.10$65.041.16143$42.38$41.02$1.3668
65Mayotte37.17EUR$20.79$60.861.16143$43.16$44.99-$1.8374
66Martinique37.46EUR$33.57$48.661.16143$43.50$40.55$2.9667
67Macau354.33MOP$16.00$80.820.12340$43.72$40.31$3.4166
68Colombia135619.05COP$22.44$131.810.00033$44.81$53.63-$8.8193
69Chile30027.15CLP$22.72$78.030.00152$45.50$47.18-$1.6878
70Belgium39.33EUR$21.20$69.691.16143$45.68$50.50-$4.8284
71Peru151.51PEN$14.86$136.410.30320$45.94$45.18$0.7675
72Sint Maarten82.33ANG$27.99$58.770.55973$46.08$70.88-$24.80128
73Uruguay1547.15UYU$13.46$80.790.03006$46.50$38.62$7.8961
74Armenia22665.85AMD$4.95$222.930.00206$46.79$47.47-$0.6880
75Bolivia332.65BOB$12.80$119.200.14379$47.83$81.99-$34.16145
76Malaysia198.19MYR$20.75$117.470.24180$47.92$45.41$2.5176
77Brazil192.63BRL$8.20$388.710.24917$48.00$29.45$18.5536
78Singapore68.95SGD$21.87$141.490.73137$50.43$38.34$12.0959
79Austria43.66EUR$26.77$99.941.16143$50.70$49.41$1.3081
80Denmark328.16DKK$35.67$112.750.15575$51.11$35.36$15.7549
81Iraq62404.76IQD$32.47$99.900.00083$51.95$52.43-$0.4788
82Finland44.97EUR$34.73$92.801.16143$52.23$41.12$11.1169
83Morocco496.77MAD$26.43$123.850.10616$52.74$39.16$13.5862
84Australia73.10AUD$25.26$86.940.72196$52.77$60.37-$7.59105
85Afghanistan4035.63AFN$3.92$418.490.01308$52.78$64.38-$11.60113
86Andorra45.46EUR$18.82$84.351.16143$52.80NEWNEWNEW
87Cyprus45.64EUR$22.08$112.381.16143$53.01$47.23$5.7979
88Philippines2871.71PHP$18.03$175.770.01850$53.14$50.54$2.6085
89Malta46.23EUR$26.71$118.561.16143$53.70$96.69-$42.99160
90Gibraltar41.09GIP$26.32$88.051.31582$54.07$49.56$4.5182
91Kuwait16.56KWD$9.34$147.573.29761$54.60$53.20$1.4092
92Indonesia817060.61IDR$15.44$335.570.00007$54.85$70.77-$15.92126
93South Africa782.19ZAR$6.99$126.370.07063$55.25$58.84-$3.59102
94Sweden496.58SEK$26.65$105.570.11275$55.99$53.04$2.9591
95San Marino48.36EUR$24.08$97.561.16143$56.17$39.25$16.9263
96Falkland Islands44.00FKP$21.77$100.151.30635$57.48$58.13-$0.65101
97Canada75.05CAD$23.04$121.680.76820$57.66$52.99$4.6690
98Greece50.13EUR$18.29$247.771.16143$58.22$54.00$4.2295
99Jersey44.57GBP$24.81$94.701.30635$58.22$55.55$2.6798
100Belize118.58BZD$37.17$86.580.49401$58.58$88.65-$30.07157
101Cameroon33118.06XAF$28.64$98.750.00177$58.75$68.39-$9.63119
102New Zealand88.93NZD$42.35$88.730.66090$58.77$62.94-$4.16110
103The Netherlands51.00EUR$29.04$98.661.16143$59.23$47.04$12.1977
104Guadeloupe51.86EUR$40.64$116.031.16143$60.23$63.27-$3.04111
105Grenada163.16XCD$25.25$132.590.37002$60.37$57.13$3.2499
106Trinidad and Tobago412.54TTD$21.38$103.120.14732$60.77$72.60-$11.83132
107Portugal52.65EUR$31.06$109.361.16143$61.15$51.79$9.3587
108Cambodia62.29USD$15.99$353.331.00000$62.29$52.89$9.4089
109Ecuador62.45USD$23.51$224.001.00000$62.45$62.29$0.15109
110Jamaica8519.90JMD$24.75$132.610.00734$62.57$62.06$0.51107
111Guernsey47.98GBP$49.63$77.611.30635$62.68$51.67$11.0186
112Puerto Rico63.45USD$18.99$194.991.00000$63.45$68.37-$4.93118
113Nicaragua63.84USD$27.99$125.001.00000$63.84$53.89$9.9694
114Mauritius2203.17MUR$29.05$122.580.02908$64.06$35.82$28.2551
115Fiji137.39FJD$16.43$151.660.46938$64.49$57.21$7.28100
116Ireland56.07EUR$37.55$88.051.16143$65.12$70.33-$5.20125
117Åland Islands56.21EUR$15.10$569.101.16143$65.28$38.48$26.8060
118Madagascar232333.33MGA$57.08$71.420.00029$66.64NEWNEWNEW
119United States67.69USD$20.00$199.951.00000$67.69$66.17$1.52116
120Isle of Man52.11GBP$24.49$190.731.30635$68.07$36.93$31.1456
121Honduras68.50USD$27.00$129.001.00000$68.50$68.62-$0.12120
122Swaziland976.64SZL$5.98$278.830.07043$68.78$74.11-$5.33133
123Mozambique4180.56MZN$13.50$127.420.01653$69.11$71.28-$2.17130
124Vietnam1640176.47VND$10.74$275.940.00004$69.63$61.53$8.10106
125Liechtenstein68.93CHF$35.81$115.001.02300$70.52$87.81-$17.30154
126Saint Lucia191.92XCD$32.94$124.880.37002$71.02$71.02$0.00129
127Luxembourg61.26EUR$27.94$182.801.16143$71.15$74.84-$3.69134
128Dominica193.05XCD$32.17$110.210.37002$71.43$62.11$9.32108
129Hong Kong568.71HKD$24.03$383.550.12779$72.68$70.84$1.84127
130Bahamas73.30BSD$29.77$209.310.99280$72.77$77.23-$4.46136
131Costa Rica42871.63CRC$20.55$356.610.00171$73.51$69.98$3.53123
132Côte d'Ivoire41642.86XOF$15.97$140.150.00177$73.87$59.08$14.79103
133Norway603.72NOK$36.61$182.450.12245$73.92$82.50-$8.58147
134St. Pierre and Miquelon63.90EUR$26.62$226.481.16143$74.22$43.76$30.4672
135Saint Kitts and Nevis201.90XCD$32.36$185.010.37002$74.71$78.41-$3.71138
136Kenya7583.47KES$24.77$198.280.00991$75.18$88.28-$13.10156
137Montserrat205.63XCD$40.30$129.140.37002$76.09$76.09$0.00135
138Turkmenistan267.08TMT$54.18$100.270.28514$76.15$32.14$44.0143
139Iceland8496.64ISK$39.52$112.600.00902$76.66$70.00$6.66124
140Jordan54.97JOD$25.36$211.361.40905$77.45$78.32-$0.87137
141New Caledonia7964.92XPF$10.24$307.350.00976$77.71$80.02-$2.31142
142Faroe Islands504.49DKK$72.32$87.350.15575$78.58$87.01-$8.43153
143Switzerland78.20CHF$27.19$161.801.02300$80.00$80.51-$0.51144
144Curaçao143.34ANG$34.90$183.920.55973$80.23$69.25$10.98122
145Saint Helena61.03SHP$19.02$204.571.31503$80.26$83.31-$3.05148
146Maldives1256.44MVR$22.72$156.740.06490$81.55$85.91-$4.36151
147Angola24100.27AOA$22.57$192.060.00342$82.43$90.97-$8.53159
148Benin47316.67XOF$37.40$144.880.00177$83.94$79.10$4.84140
149Nigeria30536.86NGN$33.88$175.070.00276$84.16$80.14$4.02143
150French Polynesia8776.18XPF$39.52$145.380.00976$85.63$90.85-$5.22158
151Virgin Islands (U.S.)88.01USD$51.84$151.841.00000$88.01$88.01$0.00155
152Guam89.71USD$79.71$99.711.00000$89.71$85.00$4.71150
153Botswana974.55BWP$19.51$235.540.09403$91.64$79.88$11.75141
154Saudi Arabia359.10SAR$21.33$223.630.26657$95.72$84.05$11.67149
155Bahrain36.30BHD$21.22$398.982.65250$96.29$104.97-$8.68164
156Djibouti17333.33DJF$55.26$145.180.00562$97.41$97.41$0.00161
157Marshall Islands97.45USD$54.11$151.611.00000$97.45$97.45$0.00162
158Anguilla270.45XCD$27.75$203.140.37002$100.07$86.62$13.46152
159Gabon58395.83XOF$32.52$273.790.00177$103.59$108.79-$5.20166
160Micronesia (Federated States of)103.60USD$26.00$226.001.00000$103.60$120.30-$16.70178
161American Samoa103.69USD$49.95$173.491.00000$103.69$122.59-$18.90179
162Kyrgyzstan7500.00KGS$1.27$432.870.01443$108.22$114.55-$6.33173
163Panama109.15PAB$20.01$263.250.99300$108.38$112.99-$4.61169
164Lesotho1540.00LSL$38.75$207.830.07045$108.49$115.75-$7.26174
165Caribbean Netherlands110.12USD$86.70$136.951.00000$110.12$110.12$0.00167
166Barbados225.50BBD$39.69$302.600.49607$111.86$105.40$6.46165
167Comoros48208.33KMF$37.55$209.500.00237$114.34$114.00$0.34172
168Somalia117.50USD$7.50$300.001.00000$117.50$117.00$0.50175
169Niger66966.67XOF$29.57$281.180.00177$118.80$118.88-$0.08176
170Turks and Caicos Islands119.21USD$69.00$209.991.00000$119.21$119.21$0.00177
171Seychelles1668.40SCR$36.38$275.620.07350$122.63$99.42$23.20163
172Guyana25896.33GYD$43.36$406.460.00475$123.11$113.18$9.93170
173Brunei Darussalam168.63BND$27.42$265.050.73116$123.29$332.63-$209.34193
174Greenland794.83DKK$50.46$186.750.15575$123.80$82.24$41.56146
175Bermuda124.36BMD$30.00$339.001.00000$124.36$126.80-$2.43180
176Ethiopia3495.44ETB$21.29$265.300.03582$125.19$67.14$58.06117
177Zimbabwe128.71USD$15.00$339.001.00000$128.71$170.00-$41.29188
178Sierra Leone1139000.00SLL$66.01$222.790.00012$135.62$113.22$22.39171
179Vanuatu15342.27VUV$47.76$324.430.00903$138.54$151.74-$13.20184
180Qatar511.86QAR$54.93$528.700.27465$140.58$149.40-$8.82183
181Virgin Islands (British)141.17USD$81.58$209.921.00000$141.17$146.05-$4.88181
182Oman57.99OMR$54.12$592.262.59765$150.63$147.87$2.76182
183United Arab Emirates577.06AED$23.30$439.850.27224$157.10$155.15$1.95186
184Cayman Islands133.19KYD$82.21$256.851.19143$158.69$172.87-$14.19190
185Mali90490.48XOF$19.77$498.920.00177$160.53$162.13-$1.60187
186Cook Islands259.25NZD$20.65$466.100.66090$171.34$170.74$0.60189
187Antigua and Barbuda478.75XCD$48.10$368.170.37002$177.15$153.63$23.52185
188Tanzania416147.44TZS$30.14$436.870.00044$181.80$112.37$69.44168
189Burkina Faso113831.50XOF$23.92$651.720.00177$201.94$953.56-$751.63196
190Haiti207.39USD$54.54$399.001.00000$207.39$224.19-$16.80191
191Paraguay1251242.03PYG$23.42$567.960.00017$210.83$54.73$156.1096
192Lao People's Democratic Republic2047025.64LAK$16.36$818.130.00012$239.25$229.43$9.82192
193Namibia5448.23NAD$71.68$1,117.870.07045$383.83$465.52-$81.69194
194Papua New Guinea1913.14PGK$6.28$1,849.090.29881$571.67$583.87-$12.21195
195Mauritania27500.00MRO$307.26$1,368.720.02793$768.16$63.79$704.36112

 

