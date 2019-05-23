Investment firm acquires Melita for undisclosed fee

Local telecoms company Melita has been acquired by investment firm EQT for an undisclosed fee.

The company was previously owned by Apax Partners and Fortino Capita.

EQT is a leading investment firm with more than €61 billion in raised capital across 29 funds, with a further €40 billion in assets under management. It funds portfolio companies in Europe, Asia, and the US with total sales of more than €19 billion and approximately 11,000 employees.

The company said in a statement that it intends to support Melita’s growth by further upgrading its fixed and mobile networks, as well as by opening additional data centre locations across Malta.

It said it would also support Melita’s “internationalisation strategy”, including its expansion in Italy as well as its “innovative Internet of Things connectivity proposition”.

Melita will continue to operate under the leadership of its current CEO Harald Rösch said the transaction was further proof of the company’s success over the last years.

“Thanks to our customers’ continued loyalty and increased trust we have positioned Melita as a telecom market leader in Malta in terms of innovation, technology and customers satisfaction,” Rösch said.

He added that with the backing of EQT, Melita will be able to continue developing its networks and providing “outstanding customer experience in the years to come”.

Melita was founded by the Gasan Group, which eventually sold the company in 2015.