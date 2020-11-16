Malta’s first COVID-safe Christmas event is a magical drive-thru of lights and colours

Get ready for an all-new, one-of-a-kind immersive experience: an after dark adventure for all the family in the comfort and safety of your own car.

For the first time in Malta, a brand new and COVID-safe Christmas attraction at Gianpula Fields in Rabat – the Magical Illuminated Trail: Drive-Thru Edition from 4th December till the 10th January.

Drive through the tunnels of light, larger-than-life glittering structures like the 5m high candy house, a 4m frog prince, the coral underwater world, the swan lake and many other creatures and attractions.

The route will include some incredible showstoppers, amazingly illuminated trails, irresistible photographic scenes and all the sight and sounds of the festive season for all ages to enjoy.

The event is being held in collaboration with theMalta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF).

For more information and tickets visit www.illuminatedtrailMalta.com

COVID-19 safe attraction

Originally planned to be hosted in one of Malta’s most iconic Gardens like San Anton Gardens or the Majestic Verdala Castle, as everything else this year has meant adapting to new realities.

This is Malta’s first and only immersive, contactless drive-thru Christmas attraction.

“You never leave the safety of your car during this whole event from start to finish. Signage and staff members along the trail will guide you through the journey. Put your windows down, and spot the larger-than-life structures as you drive through the illuminated trail. The structures will be very close, irresistible photo opportunities all along the journey!” a spokesperson said.

“The safety of our guests, our staff and the general public is our top priority. We have designed the entire experience in conformity to the current health guidelines and restrictions.”