L-Istrina... we all deserve an extra Christmas Day this year

For Alison, Stephen and their family, L-Istrina is the greatest Christmas present they could get, because for all their struggles, L-Istrina has been there to assist with all their family needs.

Alison Agius was pregnant with her third child. A routine antenatal visit ended with shattering news for her and her husband Stephen. The unborn baby needed to be operated on immediately after birth, due to an internal problem. In less than 24 hours, the couple had to pack to travel to London, without knowing how long their stay would be. They also had to settle their other two children with relatives in Malta.

After some weeks in London, baby Krista was born and the operation immediately followed. It was months before the family of five were reunited and Krista's sisters could hold her for the first time.

The MCCF was with the Agius family throughout these difficult times, both financially and emotionally. It was a great pleasure for the MCCF team to see Krista, a miscgievous, loving and energetic beautiful girl.

The day after Christmas is synonymous with fund raising telethon L-Istrina. Since its first transmission, back in 1995, L-Istrina has raised money to help those in need. MCCF has helped thousands of people during the year, thanks to the generous donations of the Maltese people.

This year has been a struggle, as most of the events that raise a substantial amount of money towards L-Istrina, were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow the L-Istrina charity event on 26 December, from noon till midnight on all TV stations and online. We stand in solidarity of those in need, let's make this Christmas a better one.