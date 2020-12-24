menu

Nico Darmanin takes centre-stage in Christmas Swing Special at Manoel

At  Teatru Manoel: Nico Darmanin is joined by Jasmine Abela, Nadine Axisa and Nikki Vella, and trumpet virtuoso Adrian Brincat ir-Russu

24 December 2020
Nico Darmanin. Photo: Darren Agius
Teatru Manoel is producing a Christmas Swing Special, starring one of Malta’s finest tenors Nico Darmanin, under the musical direction of Kris Spiteri.

A collaboration between Teatru Manoel, Fondazzjoni Temi Zammit Community and the Valletta Cultural Agency, the Christmas Special also features the superlative voices of Jasmine Abela, Nadine Axisa and Nikki Vella, together with trumpet virtuoso Adrian Brincat ir-Russu and the Kris Spiteri Trio with Alex Debono on percussion, Simon Sammut on double bass and Kris Spiteri on piano.

The Teatru Manoel Christmas Special promises to be an evening filled with celebration, smooth tunes, swinging grooves and vocal fireworks. Live shows will take place at Teatru Manoel on the 29th & 30th December at 8pm and on the 31st December at 3pm. A 70-minute special broadcast will be aired on TVM on New Year’s Day at 3pm.

Tickets at €20 and €15 for senior citizens and students and booking can be made at www.teatrumanoel.com.mt

