Yes, there’s a dangerous virus going around. It’s called 'social media’
People out there are simply not buying the official view that COVID-19 is nowhere as dangerous as it has been made out. Given a choice between accepted scientific research, and wildly inaccurate reportage that somehow reflects their own inner fears or suspicions… many people will automatically gravitate towards the latter
From the outset I was reluctant to write anything about the dreaded ‘c’-word – you know, the one that sounds like a weak Mexican pilsner served with a wedge of lemon (presumably, to make it actually taste of something) – for the simple reason that…
I’m not a doctor. I’m not a virologist. I’m not an epidemiologist. Heck, I didn’t even pass my Chemistry O-level at school.
In brief, I know nothing whatsoever about the novel coronavirus called ‘COVID-19’... other than what I’ve read in the papers over the past couple of weeks: which is (or should be) common knowledge to everyone by now.
So what on earth can I possibly write, that would be of any use in the event of a nationwide epidemic?
But then again… I am, for better or worse, part of this global phenomenon called ‘the media’. And the more I look at what’s happening all around us, the more I realise that all the panic that I’m seeing – for instance, the bulk-buying of toilet-paper (further proof, if any were needed, that the entire country is simply shitting itself) – is actually not a product of this virus at all.
No, it’s a product that has been manufactured and distributed entirely by the media: and in particular, those sections of the media which invariably presume that anything ‘new’, and potentially ‘scary’, is automatically going to turn into the next global Zombie Apocalypse.
And this is beginning to worry me far more than the coronavirus itself. Think about it for a moment. Who is coming up with all these scare-stories about a ‘killer virus’ that is ‘10 times deadlier than seasonal influenza’… among all the other outrageously sensational (and misleading) headlines we’ve seen since the outbreak began?
Journalists, that’s who. Not doctors, not virologists, not epidemiologists… but simply journalists who – like me – don’t know anything of any real value about this particular virus (or any other disease, for that matter)… except what they’re told by medical experts.
Hence my concern: for unlike large parts of the global media, the medical experts we rely on for information are not ‘panicking’ about this virus at all. Quite the contrary: doctors and virologists from all over the world seem to concur that this new virus is, in fact, rather mild, in comparison to past major pandemics.
What they’re actually telling us – but very little of which is getting properly reported – is that: yes, COVID-19 has a higher-than-average mortality rate (around 1.7%) than seasonal influenza… but a much lower contagion rate, which results in far fewer deaths on a global level.
The World Health Organisation, for instance, estimates that ‘ordinary’ influenza kills between 290,000 and 650,000 people around the world each year. In the USA alone, around 20,000 (including over 150 children) have already died of it since the beginning of 2020… a statistic which is considered so commonplace, that it doesn’t even get reported at all.
COVID-19, on the other hand, has to date killed 2,869 people globally. And much more significantly, these fatalities have, so far, been overwhelmingly limited only to people classed as ‘immuno-compromised’: a category which includes the elderly, as well as those convalescing from other debilitating illnesses (or suffering from conditions that weaken their immunity system).
In other words, the same category that is considered high risk for all types of influenza anyway – and which accounts for well over 90% of the above-mentioned global death-toll.
To put that into some kind of historical context: the infamous ‘Spanish Flu’ of 1918 claimed an estimated 50 million lives in less than a year (out of over 500 million contagions: a mortality rate of 10%)… but what made it truly alarming was that a very high percentage of those deaths involved young and otherwise perfectly healthy people: i.e., the sort who would normally be expected to survive.
This is, quite simply, not happening in the case of COVID-19 today. Young, healthy people who contract this disease have an estimated 98% chance of fully recovering… many of them without ever even realising that they’d contracted the virus at all… and with only around 4% of cases requiring hospitalisation (not including for quarantine purposes, naturally).
Statistically speaking, then: unless you fit the profile of an immuno-compromised person – in which case, you are in just as much danger from the common flu – you may actually have a higher chance of being killed by an escaped tiger from the Montekristo Animal Park in Hal Farrug, than by COVID-19.
After all, there have been at least three reported ‘big-cat attacks’ in Malta over the past 10 years… two at Montekristo: where, on separate occasions, a tiger and a lioness attacked and injured two small children; and another case involving a woman mauled by a lion through the bars of its cage, at a private zoo in Dingli.
Meanwhile, there has not been a single reported case of COVID-19 in Malta so far. Yet what are we all panicking about? Lions and tigers? Heck no! We’re panicking about a mild, influenza-type virus that hasn’t even got here yet… and which is, in reality, no scarier than the one we’re all already used to anyway.
But back to the media, and its (truly execrable) coverage of this latest health scare. There is another thing that has been bothering me over the past week or so. All those sensational, misleading headlines I mentioned earlier? They have mostly been the product of the international – as opposed to local – press.
By way of contrast, the local coverage I have seen so far has been prudent and cautious, almost to a fault. Mainstream newspapers such as this one, The Times, The Malta Independent, Illum – as well as the politically-owned or affiliated press – have by and large limited their stories only to official pronouncements from the local health authorities: which in turn have echoed global medical opinion that the coronavirus is, in reality, nothing to remotely panic about.
But this didn’t exactly stop people from panicking, did it? On the contrary, the sober approach taken by the mainstream press may even have contributed to some of the mass hysteria we have seen in recent days and weeks.
Many of the comments I’ve seen on social media networks seem to suggest an inherent distrust… not just of the media in general (which, I am sorry to have to admit, is very often justified), but also of the medical expert opinion reflected in this particular coverage.
To put it bluntly: people out there are simply not buying the official view that COVID-19 is nowhere as dangerous as it has been made out. It as though, given a choice between accepted scientific research, and wildly inaccurate reportage that somehow reflects their own inner fears or suspicions… many people will automatically gravitate towards the latter.
And unlike any previous time in human history: all those people now have access to international media platforms of their own. A Facebook page, a Twitter account, an Instagram profile… that’s all it takes to originate and/or disseminate ‘information’ of one’s choice: instantly reaching a potential target audience of (in theory, at least) hundreds of millions of people around the world.
As a result, misinformation about COVID-19 spreads much faster than COVID-19 itself… which almost makes you wonder whether ‘social media’ – and not any ‘novel coronavirus’ – is the truly dangerous, devastating global disease that we should all really be shitting ourselves about…