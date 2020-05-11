menu

[WATCH] Saviour Balzan's video blog | Authorities must come down hard on people who disregard social distancing

Despite social distancing measures aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, many keep meeting with family and friends

Saviour Balzan 11 May 2020, 5:17pm

There are still too many who disregard social distancing and meet up with friends and family in groups. Saviour Balzan says the authorities must come down hard on these people.

He also calls for creative solutions to some limited schooling beyond the remote experience because socialisation issues will have a hard impact on the mental health of young children.

