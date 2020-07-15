menu

[WATCH] Adrian Delia has to make way for a new PN leader

Saviour Balzan’s videblog • There will be no semblance of democracy in Malta unless the PN is allowed to get on with its job as an effective opposition to the Labour government

saviour_balzan
Saviour Balzan 15 July 2020, 6:35pm
Adrian Delia has to make way for a new PN leader

There will be no semblance of democracy in Malta unless the PN is allowed to get on with its job as an effective opposition to the Labour government.

Founder and co-owner of MaltaToday, Saviour Balzan has reported on Maltese politics and...

