Another milestone for Malta's education: The ISA-government agreement I Clifton Grima
The recent agreement between the Independent Schools Association (ISA) and the government marks a pivotal moment for Malta's educational landscape
The recent agreement between the Independent Schools Association (ISA) and the government marks a pivotal moment for Malta's educational landscape. This accord, which brings together esteemed institutions such as Chiswick House School, St Martin’s College, San Anton School, San Andrea School, St Catherine’s High School, St Michael School, St Michael Foundation, and Newark School, underscores the importance of equitable recognition for educators across both independent and state sectors.
It is a testament to the collaborative spirit that has long characterised the relationship between the ISA and the government, and it safeguards the quality of education for our students while securing the future of independent schooling in Malta.
For years, ISA member schools have been committed to providing a high standard of education, ensuring that students receive their educational entitlement and that educators are recognised for their invaluable contributions. The decision to align salary structures in the independent school sector with those in state schools has been a crucial element of this commitment.
The new Education Sectoral Agreement signed by the government with the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) is a significant development in this regard, one that the ISA fully supports.
This unprecedented agreement signed mid-July, provides significant improvement in the income and conditions for educators working in public and church schools – the government had promised significant improvements in the conditions for educators, and today educators have the best agreement ever.
It is an agreement that strongly underlines the government’s belief that educators – across the state, church, and independent schools - are the driving force in the educational field. The agreement spans five years and will be backdated to the beginning of last year, extending until the end of 2027. The agreement includes salary increases for all grades of educators, faster career progression and will continue to strengthen the professional development of educators. It acknowledges that teaching professionals, regardless of the sector in which they serve, deserve fair compensation and recognition for their work.
However, the agreement posed a significant challenge to independent schools. Without additional support, the necessary salary adjustments would have led to a substantial increase in school fees – approximately 24% - for the academic year 2024-2025. This would have also required parents to pay a one-time fee of €1,100 per student at the start of the same academic year. Such a financial burden would have been untenable for many families and could have forced some schools to close their doors, disrupting the education of thousands of students and impacting numerous educators and staff.
With the ISA clearly stating that the normal increase in fees raging form 6% - 12% was going to be a thing of the past, and with new hefty increases doubling the financial burden placed on the families of our students’ shoulder, we needed to act.
The ISA's negotiations with the government were driven by a shared objective – to ensure that the educational sector in Malta remains viable, equitable, and accessible. Several models were explored during these discussions, all with the aim of preserving parents' right to choose their children's education, ensuring that all students and educators receive their due, and maintaining the viability of all schools in Malta. The agreement reached is not just a solution to an immediate challenge but a forward-looking strategy that secures the future of independent education in Malta.
The government’s decision to review and increase the assistance provided to independent schools from 2025 onwards is a necessary step. This support will allow independent schools to continue offering competitive salaries to their educators without placing an undue financial burden on parents. As a result of this agreement, parents will not be charged the proposed one-time fee of €1,100, and school fees for the 2024-2025 academic year are capped at 12%. This outcome is a win-win for all parties involved – students, educators, parents, and the broader educational community.
Through this process we protected families from abnormal increases related to a unique collective agreement, thus ensuring a free choice for children’s education.
This agreement is a significant milestone for Malta's education system. It highlights the importance of collaboration between the government and independent schools in ensuring that all students, regardless of the sector, receive a quality education.
Through this agreement, we are ensuring that we achieve the best educational environment for the children of our country. This is an investment that protects families from increases in educational fees for their children that retains the possibility of free choice in the educational path for Maltese and Gozitan students. This is also a confirmation of the respect we have for educators in the various sectors of our country.
The agreement between the ISA and the government is not just about financial support; it is about recognising the value of educators, ensuring the sustainability of independent schools, and preserving the quality of education in Malta. It reflects a shared vision for the future of education in our country – one that values equity, choice, and excellence. As we move forward, this agreement will undoubtedly serve as a foundation for further collaboration and innovation in our educational system, benefiting students, educators, and families alike.