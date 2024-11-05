Malta's Vision 2050: A future of high-value economic niches and quality of life | Silvio Schembri
Together, we can build a future that reflects our ambitions – one where Malta is not just an island in the Mediterranean, but a global leader in innovation, sustainability, and opportunity
Malta stands at a pivotal moment in its economic history. As we look to the future, the question of how we ensure sustained growth, prosperity, and an enhanced quality of life for our citizens is more pressing than ever. In response, Malta Vision 2050 provides a clear and ambitious blueprint that outlines how we intend to create new, high-value economic niches, promote quality jobs, and improve the well-being of all Maltese citizens.
A cornerstone of Malta Vision 2050 is economic diversification, building on our traditional strengths while pioneering new sectors that promise significant value-added opportunities. One of the most exciting areas in this regard is the digital economy, where we have successfully created a new economic niche in video game development and esports. This niche stems from the Video Game Development and Esports Strategy I launched in 2019, and today, we are already reaping the rewards of this strategy. These industries are not only creating high-quality jobs but are also fostering innovation, enhancing our international profile, and driving future-proof economic growth.
Over the past few years, Malta has established itself as a hub for game development and esports. For example, Dorado Games, a studio celebrating its 10th year in Malta, now employs more than 50 people, the majority of whom are Maltese. With over 900,000 players entertained monthly, Dorado Games has become a testament to the growing strength of our local gaming ecosystem. Similarly, Anvil Games is a heartwarming success story of two twin brothers from Żebbuġ and their friend who, through passion and hard work, have sold over 1.2 million copies of their games globally. These companies represent the human spirit behind Malta’s journey to becoming a global player in the gaming economy, showing how local talent and international collaboration can thrive here.
In addition, international studios are increasingly recognising Malta's value proposition. Studios like Electric Square, part of the Keywords Group, are not only investing in local talent but are also leading global research and development projects, such as the exploration of AI in video game development. The arrival of new players like WEVR, an LA-based interactive studio supported by Epic Games, HTC, and Warner Bros, further cements Malta’s growing reputation as a destination for high-end video game development.
Malta’s commitment to the gaming sector goes beyond just attracting companies – it’s about creating a supportive environment for growth and innovation. Initiatives such as Basecamp, our incubator for video game development and esports, have already borne fruit. Studios like Epic Nuggets have secured major investments and are moving up in the global gaming world. Our Video Gaming Gateway Funding Scheme, which offers financial support of up to €80,000 per project, is another key initiative that is helping small studios get their start.
Furthermore, the government has invested heavily in education and skills development to ensure that Maltese citizens are well-positioned to benefit from this growing ecosystem. Through partnerships with MCAST and the University of Malta, we are offering specialised training programmes in game development, digital innovation, and emerging technologies. Over 400 students are currently being trained in these fields, ensuring that the next generation of Maltese talent is prepared to lead in the global digital economy. Programmes such as the Unity Centre of Excellence and forthcoming Unreal Engine training programmes will provide our workforce with world-class skills, empowering them to succeed in cutting-edge industries.
We are also establishing the Academy of Interactive Media (AIM), which will offer masterclasses and upskilling opportunities, ensuring that Malta remains at the forefront of digital innovation. These initiatives are not just about preparing students for jobs but for lifelong careers in high-value, future-focused sectors that will drive Malta’s growth in the coming decades.
Looking ahead, Malta will continue to foster this sector through initiatives like the Esports Athlete Visa, launching in 2025, which will make it easier for global esports talent to base themselves in Malta. Our vision includes supporting both startups and established companies with incentives, grants, and infrastructure designed to help them thrive.
But Malta Vision 2050 is not limited to the digital and gaming sectors. We are also focusing on creating new economic niches in the green and blue economies, with a strong commitment to sustainability and quality of life. Our future success lies in a diversified economy that emphasises innovation, high-quality jobs, and a commitment to the well-being of our citizens.
Ultimately, Malta Vision 2050 is about more than just economic growth – it’s about building a society where everyone benefits from progress. As we create new industries and support high-value-added activities, we remain committed to ensuring that our citizens enjoy a high quality of life, with access to education, healthcare, and opportunities for cultural enrichment.
Malta’s future is bright, and our journey toward Vision 2050 is already well underway. With continued investment, collaboration, and innovation, we can build an economy that not only drives growth but also enriches the lives of every Maltese citizen.
Together, we can build a future that reflects our ambitions – one where Malta is not just an island in the Mediterranean, but a global leader in innovation, sustainability, and opportunity.