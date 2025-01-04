2025: Malta faces growing urban challenges amid rapid demographic shifts | Rachael Scicluna
With these challenges in mind, how is Malta addressing its housing and urban development policies to not only meet current demands but also safeguard the wellbeing and prospects of generations to come?
Rachael Scicluna is a consultant in engagement strategies and an urban anthropologist and was asked by MaltaToday for her views on the housing sector
Malta’s rapid urbanisation mirrors global trends, with over 77% of its population now living in urban areas and a median age of 40.7 years. By 2050, the United Nations projects that 68% of the world’s population will reside in cities, up from 50% today. However, this shift brings pressing challenges, including fragmented planning, rising diversity, and a shortage of affordable housing – issues Malta must urgently address as it navigates its evolving social and environmental landscape.
These demographic and social shifts are creating new challenges for housing providers and policymakers, highlighting the need to integrate housing into public health and urban planning. Yet, urban planning reforms remain a low priority. The current rhetoric is that changing these plans could spark injustices. The current policies seem to favour developers and retailers over the poor, elderly, middle-class, and young people seeking independence. As Malta faces these mounting pressures, calls are growing for bold reforms to create a more sustainable and inclusive future.
The Sustainable Development Vision For 2050 aims to guide Malta toward a sustainable and inclusive future by focusing on energy-efficient housing, urban development, and social inclusion. However, it falls short of addressing the importance of social planning and an enabling infrastructure, particularly the intersection of urban diversity and wellbeing. The lack of focus on how housing impacts daily interactions and health is a significant oversight, given the crucial role urban environments play in shaping daily interactions, lived experiences and community wellbeing. This broader context has serious implications for the nation’s health and social cohesion.
With these challenges in mind, how is Malta addressing its housing and urban development policies to not only meet current demands but also safeguard the wellbeing and prospects of generations to come?
It has now been established that urban environments are a key driver of health and wellbeing for most communities worldwide, particularly in health research, with specific attention given to the role of housing. Housing plays a big role in the way that urban planning and development need to prioritise health and focus on creating places that help promote good health and wellbeing for all, with the promotion of health being recognised as part of the ethical and professional standards for planners. The increasing alignment between health and urban planning and development has seen a gradual overlap of approaches, such as the social determinants of health, which emphasise the ecological foundations of health and sustainable development approaches within urban contexts.
Surely, building smaller houses does not equate to affordability, and is neither an effective nor a long-term solution to the needs of the current family configuration, for example, of single-parent households or older people. While Malta’s National Strategy for Poverty Reduction and Social Inclusion 2025-2035 focuses on social housing, it relies heavily on housing subsidies to support vulnerable groups. To address affordability in the long term, Malta needs diverse housing options that cater to the needs of modern families, vulnerable groups and the aging population, especially the old-old (85+ years old) and the upcoming Gen X which are expected to live longer.
Equity central to effective housing planning
Housing solutions should focus on the importance of specific and diverse needs to serve the end-user adequately, and by including the challenges and opportunities of various housing options across different cohorts, social factors, vulnerability, isolation and loneliness.
Equity is central to effective housing planning. It’s essential to ensure that vulnerable populations – such as women, children, people with disabilities, the elderly, and LGBTQIA+ people – are supported. Research links affordable housing with improved health outcomes, especially for vulnerable groups, including adults with intellectual disability or chronic conditions, substance users, and people experiencing homelessness. Integrating health and urban planning, policies can improve the mental and physical health of urban dwellers by reducing stress and overcrowding.
A potential solution lies in how land-use planning processes and zoning regulations can be used to enhance the wellbeing of underrepresented populations through the effective provision of public and community spaces.
Malta should shift towards policies that address broader societal issues, positioning the government as a leader in promoting coproduction and cross-sectoral collaboration. By recognising housing as a vital infrastructure of, and for care, the government can emphasise its interconnectedness with other sectors. Through effective social mapping and synthesis of urban health research and interventions, Malta can prioritise and implement evidence-based strategies that create housing that supports and enables positive health outcomes.
A systems-based approach to housing and urban development, supported by political will, a collective mindset and cross-sectoral collaboration, is crucial. By recognising housing as vital to health and wellbeing, the government can implement evidence-based policies that foster positive health outcomes.
Co-developing this approach with professionals and social scientists will ensure a sustainable, inclusive future, promoting social flourishing and a positive sense of wellbeing.