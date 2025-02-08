Dun Victor Grech: Patience, humility and a steely determination | Mariella Dimech
Mariella Dimech is a psychotherapist and worked for Caritas for almost two decades. She was part of the initial team building up the concept of rehabilitation for substance abusers at San Blas. As the clinical and organisational coordinator, she worked side by side with Mgr Victor Grech, creating services to address the needs of addicts and their families
This week social media is inundated with heartfelt messages dedicated to Mgr Victor Grech. Different people from all walks of life are sharing their stories of how he touched their lives, making a difference, leaving a mark.
I worked for Caritas for two decades, working very closely with Mgr Grech. One of my very first memories at Caritas head office is from 36 years ago, sitting across a desk for an interview with Mgr Grech.
It was 1989, he was almost 60 years old and even then, I felt I was in the presence of a person with a mission; a person who carried a wealth of knowledge, insight, and with very focused goals. He was adamant no one would change or thwart what he had decided would be his legacy on this earth. I was 24 and felt daunted in the presence of such intense focus and determination. I got the job, not knowing at the time that I was embarking on an incredible journey that would change my life.
In a world where power, money, greed and cruelty seem to continuously be in the foreground, we are drawn to persons who offer some shade of unconditional love. Mgr Victor Grech, with his soft yet firm voice, kind and wise gaze and quiet resolution has filled this need for many. In the 1980s, at a time when any person who took drugs was ostracised from society, only someone like Dun Victor could elicit the beginning of a better understanding of addiction.
There are many who have crossed his path and benefitted from the encounter; yet there are many others who have felt inspired even if they never met him.
Mgr Grech never became an archbishop but he created a role on the level of an archbishop, something that is so evident by the outpouring of sympathy in his death. He was still revered, respected and treated like a highly distinguished person within the Maltese church. He earned this respect in a quiet, intelligent and driven way. He was a real leader. He would never force followers to tag along; a real leader knows his followers, recognises their needs and addresses them. An abusive leader will abuse this power and not empower those who look up to them.
Mgr Grech’s brilliance was how he managed to create a harmonious feeling in most who followed him and believed in his messages.
But Mgr Victor Grech was also human. He had his doubts and fears. He could get angry and annoyed. I often felt privileged to be allowed to be present during these personal moments when he held the post of Caritas director.
I have always stated that if Mgr Grech had chosen a different path and become a politician, he would have been a success. He was an excellent orator. By embracing a long-term vision, he would recognise the challenges and obstacles ahead.
Thanks to him I learnt how to create a strategy and always have a plan B. I learnt how to never allow anyone to break me. He would never allow anyone to break him and I observed how he faced his opponents (yes, he had a few) with strong silent deadly determination.
I often accompanied him in meetings with persons who did not have the same hope and respect for drug users, and I noted his patience, humility, and wise timing and choice of his words. We would leave the meeting often achieving what we set out to do. I have no doubt that many would have been left wondering how they changed their previous opinions and attitudes to offer help for some project he would be adamant on developing.
Not many have seen the working side of Mgr Victor Grech – the tough side. He worked tirelessly and expected others close to him to do the same – and by God we did.
Fr Joseph Mifsud, Joseph Gatt and Paul Micallef are some of the colleagues I salute. We worked incessantly by his side in the beginning to fulfil his dream that eventually became the dream of many. And there are many more who till today work not only to receive a wage but because they genuinely care.
Mgr Grech was a grandfather for many; the person who would somehow symbolise a pillar of strength and love. He may have passed away but his role, identity and legacy will live on and grow.
To all who mourn him, I understand the grief. However, we can really rejoice for Mgr Victor Grech since he achieved what few have managed to achieve; he realised his dream and left a beautiful legacy. He will be remembered as one of the persons in the church who made a difference in people’s lives.
Dearest Mgr Grech, I rejoice for you; I know you achieved what you set out to do so many years ago and you are acknowledged for it. You will always be loved immensely.