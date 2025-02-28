The government’s failure: Malta drowning in traffic, the cost of living and lack of vision | Alex Borg
The people are sending a clear message: Life in Malta is becoming harder, and a new direction is needed. The question is will the government listen, or will it continue moving in its direction without realising the truth?
Survey after survey is confirming what everyone has been feeling for years. Traffic is now considered the biggest problem in the country (28%), followed by the cost of living (27%) and corruption (17%). This clearly shows that the current policies are not providing effective solutions to people's needs.
The fact that we have completed dozens of road projects, but traffic continues to increase, demonstrates a lack of long-term planning. The introduction of 27 new vehicles on our roads every day means that nearly 10,000 new cars are added every year on an already crowded island. If the government’s plans were effective, the statistics should have shown a decrease in the number of new cars, not an increase.
The question is clear: What has the government done to allow people to choose an alternative to the car? Do we have public transport that offers a truly reliable service? Have the plans for a metro, ferries, and cycling infrastructure remained just on paper?
While inflation in the rest of Europe seems to be decreasing, 27% of the public in Malta still sees the cost of living as the biggest problem. Despite all of the government’s promises, rental prices and food costs continue to rise.
There is no clear plan to ensure wages keep up with the cost of living. The COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment) cannot be the only solution, especially when we’ve seen how people on minimum wages in certain sectors are still struggling to meet essential costs. Interestingly, attention on corruption has dropped from 35% to 17%.
What does this mean? Two possible things: Either people are giving up and no longer believe change is possible, or their priorities are now focused on more immediate problems like the cost of living and traffic.
This government has been justifying itself with the economy, but if today people are saying the biggest problems are traffic, cost of living, and difficult living conditions, we must ask: Where has all the money from the supposedly healthy economy gone? Why isn't it helping ordinary people?
While Malta faces a traffic crisis and poor planning, Gozo remains neglected and without a solution. Despite its specific needs, many Gozitans are still dependent on private cars because they simply have no viable alternatives.
The connection between the two islands is still problematic. Gozo needs a clear vision to reduce dependency on private cars and help create better, sustainable transport solutions that truly address the needs of Gozitans. This survey should be a wake-up call for the government. Traffic is not just a road issue; it’s a problem of poor planning. The cost of living is not something we can ignore – people are finding it hard to keep up. Corruption is not a thing of the past, there are still many serious questions about how public money is being spent. For Malta to move forward, a real and effective transport plan is needed, not just more roads and flyovers.
Concrete measures to help families keep up with the cost of living are required, not temporary solutions. Additionally, transparency and good governance are essential, because without trust in politics, there is no economy that can survive.
