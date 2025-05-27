Manoel Island: When 29,000 voices are not enough for our government
The 29,000 signatures on the Manoel Island petition are not just a number; they represent a collective cry for accountability, for transparency, and for a government that truly serves its people
Malta is no stranger to public outcry, but rarely does a parliamentary petition garner the weight of 29,000 signatures. This staggering number, representing a significant portion of our population, unequivocally demonstrates the public’s desire to safeguard Manoel Island. Yet, the government's response has been nothing short of dismissive, raising serious questions about their commitment to democratic principles and the will of the people.
Before the petition has even had its due discussion in Parliament, a discussion the government is constitutionally bound to facilitate, it has been met with premature dismissal. The recent comments are an insult to the 29,000 signatories and undermine the very purpose of public petitions and the democratic process itself.
I am referring to Minister Miriam Dalli's immediate retort in which she claimed that "we cannot just take away private land." This rings hollow and hypocritical. This administration, and indeed past ones, have consistently shown a remarkable ability to appropriate private land for various road projects, often with far less public justification.
Manoel Island was not always private land; it was a public asset, gifted to private interests, by a PN administration with the full backing of PL MPs. Now the private consortium, by all accounts, has failed to uphold their contractual obligations. This is why MIDI are currently negotiating for an extension to their target completion date.
The argument for reclaiming what was once ours, and what should rightly serve the public good, is irrefutable.
Prime Minister Robert Abela's assertion that "60% of Manoel Island will remain public" attempts to placate, but ultimately trivialises the issue. We are talking about a tiny island, a precious gem of Malta's rapidly diminishing open space. The impact of developing the hypothetical 40% extends way beyond mere construction and land ownership. It encompasses environmental degradation, increased traffic, strain on existing infrastructure, and the irreversible loss of a vital public amenity. This is not simply a matter of percentages; it's a question of holistic impact on one of the most urbanised parts of our island.
The reality is that this pattern of ignoring public petitions is not an anomaly. Time and again, well-intentioned activism, despite its impressive reach and dedication, is met with political inertia. While activism is undoubtedly crucial for raising awareness and building momentum, it is becoming increasingly clear that without genuine political action, without leaders willing to champion the public interest over private gain, these efforts will continue to fall on deaf ears.
Equally concerning is the deafening silence from the opposition, apart from that of a single MP, Albert Buttigieg. The PN’s absence from this crucial debate speaks volumes, reinforcing the public perception that both major political parties prioritise the interests of their donors and powerful lobbies over the genuine needs of their constituents. This bipartisan consensus on ignoring the public on critical land-use issues is a disservice to our democracy and a betrayal of public trust.
The Prime Minister’s attempt to deflect responsibility by citing the "difficulty" of renegotiation and blaming "the opposition's past dealings" is an unacceptable excuse. Let us not forget that both political parties bear responsibility for the initial decision to hand over this public land. While we acknowledge that renegotiation of complex agreements can be challenging, so too was the arduous campaign to safeguard Manoel Island. It demanded significant time, energy, and unwavering commitment from thousands of ordinary citizens. We expect our Prime Minister to also be capable of tackling difficult tasks, to lead with courage and conviction, and to prioritise the well-being of citizens over political expediency.
The 29,000 signatures on the Manoel Island petition are not just a number; they represent a collective cry for accountability, for transparency, and for a government that truly serves its people. To dismiss this voice is to dismiss the very essence of democracy. It is time for our political leaders in parliament, whether elected or co-opted, to listen, to act, and to demonstrate that in Malta, the will of the people still matters.