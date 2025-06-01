Rights for workers, not servitude to the smartphone app | Josef Bugeja
As gig economy platforms grow and labour becomes increasingly fragmented, we must not allow profit to come before people
Josef Bugeja is general-secretary of the GWU
Our smartphones have enabled unprecedented convenience—food arrives at our doorsteps with a tap on a screen. We have rarely paused to think about the people powering this on-demand economy—men on motorbikes, often from faraway countries, braving sun, rain, and dangerous roads to make a living that barely covers their most basic needs.
For far too long, these platform workers, employed through a chain of different profit centres—fleet operators providing labour to the Bolt/Wolt app creators to serve the food suppliers—have existed in Malta’s economic shadows.
In 2023, after years of systemic abuse, a reckoning began, led by the persistent efforts of the General Workers’ Union (GWU).
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, Malta, like much of the world, came to a halt. Suddenly, platform workers became lifelines to deliver meals, parcels and groceries to isolated homes and families in quarantine. Their work was vital for us, but their reward—unspoken among us—was that they were paid miserable earnings, worked exhausting shifts, and experienced an utter disregard for their basic rights.
Back then, the GWU began raising the alarm. We spoke out against the exploitative conditions many couriers were forced to endure. The meagre pay consisted of just a commission and they had no access to sick leave, paid vacation leave, statutory bonuses, minimum rest, or even basic health and safety protections. Many of these workers, primarily third-country nationals, found themselves locked into dependent relationships with fleet operators, who were the middlemen extracting hefty commissions, while skirting legal responsibilities.
It was a reality hidden in plain sight. Delivery drivers zipped through traffic to work 16-hour shifts just to earn €1,100 a month. Adding insult to injury, workers could be penalised for customer complaints or mistakes in orders and were unsupported after traffic accidents or tragic deaths. Those who dared to speak up feared retaliation.
Despite reforms introduced by the government in 2023, including the establishment of a wage regulation order targeting digital platform workers, abuses persisted. On paper, the legislation guaranteed a minimum wage, regulated working hours, and offered protections long denied to these workers. But adherence was minimal, and many fleet operators continued to flout the rules with impunity.
In response, the GWU intensified its efforts. We met directly with couriers, listened to their stories, and gave them a platform to speak. Workers from Bolt and Wolt came forward to reveal the grim reality of their daily lives. One courier told us about earning just €50 for a 12-hour shift. That’s not dignified work. It’s exploitation.
We called for stricter enforcement, greater transparency from the platforms, and a renewed commitment to uphold the law. In March 2025, after an investigation by the Department of Industrial and Employment Relations (DIER), 39 fleet operators were arraigned for breaches of the Wage Regulation Order—a clear indication of how deep the rot ran.
We knew then that prosecutions alone weren’t enough. Real change comes from collective action. In recent weeks, over 200 couriers joined the GWU, many of them seeking protection, representation, and a future with dignity. These workers are no longer isolated, but organised, informed, and determined to fight for their rights.
A breakthrough has now been achieved by the GWU with an agreement in principle with the Malta Delivery Fleet Operators Association, securing fair wages and legal working conditions for couriers. It’s a vital step forward. While challenges remain, this marks a turning point.
We will not rest until all platform workers in Malta are afforded the dignity and protection they deserve. If companies fail to comply with the law, we will not hesitate to take further action.
This fight is about the future of work. As gig economy platforms grow and labour becomes increasingly fragmented, we must not allow profit to come before people. Every worker, regardless of nationality or job title, has a right to fair pay, safe conditions, and respect.