Protecting the Blue Lagoon: A bold step towards sustainable tourism | Carlo Micallef
For years, Comino’s Blue Lagoon has been a victim of its own mesmerising beauty. In the peak summer months of 2024, up to 12,000 visitors crowded its shores at any one time, endangering the environment and downgrading visitor experience.
The unchecked influx of visitors has led to acute overcrowding, waste problems, and severe pressure on marine and coastal habitats. It is a scenario that is unsustainable and detrimental to the natural beauty that attracts visitors in the first place.
The new system, branded ‘Book. Protect. Enjoy’ is more than just a booking mechanism—it is a comprehensive strategy to balance access and conservation.
By capping the number of visitors at 4,000 at any one time, we are actively ensuring that the lagoon’s fragile ecosystems and its pristine ambiance are protected from unchecked activity.
We are not re-inventing the wheel. Many countries worldwide are implementing similar systems to manage visitor numbers, protect natural habitats, and provide a more enjoyable, less crowded experience to all. Spain’s Cíes Islands cap visitor numbers and issue QR codes for access; and the Galápagos Islands mandate Transit Control Cards to preserve its unique biodiversity.
Closer to home, similar restrictions are being applied at beaches in Sicily, Lampedusa and Sardinia. These initiatives prove that responsible and sustainable tourism is the way forward; a key objective of MTA’s tourism strategy for the years to come. This initiative is a collective effort.
Team Blue Lagoon is spearheaded by the Malta Tourism Authority, in collaboration with the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, the Ministry for Gozo and Planning, Transport Malta, ERA, and other key stakeholders. Together, we are implementing a series of measures designed to elevate the visitor experience while minimising environmental impact. Visitors
can expect improved cleaning services, better waste management, increased sanitary facilities, and better coordination between enforcement authorities, to ensure strict compliance with new and pre-existing regulations.
Alongside the digital booking system, we have also introduced safer, extended swimming zones, giving visitors more space to enjoy the crystal-clear waters of the Blue Lagoon.
In a world increasingly driven by experiential travel, responsible tourism is not just a moral obligation. It is the modern traveller’s deep-rooted expectation. A controlled, well-managed Blue Lagoon will not only preserve the area’s unique beauty but also enhance the quality of the visitor experience, attracting a more conscientious enjoyment by both residents and tourists.
Moreover, the booking system is simple, completely free of charge, and accessible to all. By visiting bluelagooncomino.mt, visitors can select from three daily time slots, receive a QR code, and then get a wristband before accessing the Blue Lagoon area. Visitors can also book more than one slot, subject to availability.
This initiative is just the beginning. Over the next two years, we will continue to roll out additional actions to rehabilitate and protect Blue Lagoon’s natural habitats. Stakeholder consultations on long-term solutions will soon commence, ensuring that our efforts are aligned with the best interests of both the environment and the community.
Malta’s future as a leading tourist destination depends on our ability to protect our natural treasures while offering unforgettable experiences, to visitors and residents alike. The ‘Book. Protect. Enjoy’ system at Blue Lagoon is a decisive step in this direction—a commitment to sustainable tourism that will define our legacy for generations to come.