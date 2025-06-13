Shaping the future of education through foresight and participatory evaluation | Matthew Vella
Designed to empower stakeholders and foster strategic foresight, the Hub represents a bold step toward a more participatory, future-ready education system
The Ministry for Education, Sport, Youth, Research and Innovation (MEYR) has launched the Transformation Hub, a flagship initiative under the Malta Education Foresight Forum (MEFF) that marks a significant shift in how educational policy is shaped in Malta.
At its core, the Transformation Hub serves three functions: It is a platform for policy co-creation, a strategic foresight centre, and an experimentation space. It brings together educators, students, parents, and other stakeholders to collaboratively design and evaluate policies based on lived experience and future challenges. Educators are invited not only to participate in dialogue but also to test and refine ideas before national adoption, creating a ‘sandbox’ environment where transformation can flourish.
The official launch in April marked the beginning of a series of workshops aimed at addressing Malta’s long-term educational needs. Participants engaged in scenario-building tasks, forecasting how trends in technology, climate, and wellbeing might shape schools in the years ahead. Using tools from strategic foresight, such as back-casting and horizon scanning, they explored both risks and opportunities, mapping out the steps needed to build a resilient and equitable education system by 2030, 2035 and beyond.
A school leader involved in the workshop remarked: “This Hub makes space for much-needed dialogue and reflection, which is exactly what schools and educators need.”
Indeed, the initiative embodies the values set out in the Educators as Policy Makers policy, which aims to decentralise education governance and empower educators to play a key role in shaping national priorities.
Officials from the Directorate for Planning and Strategic Foresight highlighted the importance of creating an environment for transformation, where educators can explore and discuss innovative practices, technologies, and policies. All activities are supported by a robust strategic foresight framework for evaluation, ensuring that successful pilots can be scaled system-wide.
The Transformation Hub works in tandem with the participatory approach of MEFF, which unites diverse voices to anticipate change, co-create solutions, and plan for preferred futures. This aligns closely with the National Education Strategy 2024–2030, which champions innovation, adaptability, and forward-thinking leadership.
Crucially, the Hub is underpinned by a strong commitment to data-informed, values-driven policy. It draws from national research, international good practice, and the experiences of local communities to create grounded yet visionary policy proposals. It also aligns with international frameworks, notably the OECD’s strategic foresight work. As part of its ongoing development, Malta will collaborate with the OECD on a dedicated research project exploring the future of teaching and learning, further positioning the Hub as a pioneering foresight space in education for international relevance and dialogue.
Looking ahead, the Transformation Hub will continue to host collaborative workshops, policy feedback sessions, and pilot initiatives, reinforcing its role as a national incubator of educational change.
In an era defined by complexity and uncertainty, the Transformation Hub offers a compelling model of democratic, collaborative governance—placing the future of education in the hands of those who live it every day.