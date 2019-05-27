menu

[WATCH] Saviour Balzan's videoblog: Adrian Delia's future and that of third parties

After the European election result, it's time for some soul searching

27 May 2019
Saviour Balzan focuses on the election aftermath

Saviour Balzan takes the Electoral Commission to task and berates them for their failure to inform the media of the ongoing counting process.

He takes a look at the electoral result and reaffirms the importance of having a new leader at the helm of the Nationalist Party.

He also looks at the Democratic Party and Alternattiva Demokratika and calls on them to seek a common front and seek a charismatic and visionary person to lead them into the next general election.

