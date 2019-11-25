menu

[WATCH] Saviour Balzan's video blog | Prime Minister must act if Konrad and Keith don't leave

Saviour Balzan says that it is incomprehensible how the two men who opened companies in Panama continue to stay on when the man they did secret business with is now a person of interest in Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder

saviour_balzan
Saviour Balzan 25 November 2019, 7:41pm

Konrad Mizzi's and Keith Schembri's government jobs are untenable given that the man they did secret business with a man who is now linked to the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

Their resistance to leave is incomprehensible and is either the result of denial or because they do not want to lose the immunity afforded to them by their political office.

If the pair do not leave, Joseph Muscat must act as many people of good will are telling him to do.

