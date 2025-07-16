Tourism is having a negative impact on our communities. It has to be tackled
There was a time between the 1970s and 1990s when, as a society, we unwittingly and collectively were nice to tourists; helping them when they need directions and generally being respectful. It was a period where tourism was seen as an important pillar of the economy; ‘everyone benefits’ from tourism was the generally-held maxim.
Tourism provided that summer boom for hotels, restaurants, nightclubs, car-hire companies and shops, among other offerings.
And then came the downturn that forced hotels to shut down and be turned into luxury apartment blocks. To reverse the trend, government realised that Malta had to up its game and become an all-year-round destination to break the boom-and-bust cycle. The product started becoming more sophisticated, the markets diversified and then came the low-cost airline phenomenon that re-jigged the sector.
Tourism started booming again. Hotels upgraded; new ones were built. More recently, boutique hotels have sprouted everywhere and tourism started venturing out of the traditional hotspots in Sliema, St Julian’s and St Paul’s Bay.
Tourism is today a significant pillar of the economy from which big and small benefit. In 2024, 3.6 million tourists visited Malta, a 19.5% increase compared to 2023. Total nights spent by tourists increased by 13%, exceeding 22.9 million. Total tourist expenditure reached €3.3 billion, a 23.1% increase.
Everything suggests that the number of tourists visiting Malta this year will be higher with government setting itself a target of 4.5 million arrivals by 2035.
What was once a manageable industry that helped trigger important infrastructural changes so that the country could modernise has today become somewhat of a burden on communities across the island.
The time when being nice and helpful to tourists has long disappeared. Maltese communities are pushing back against over-tourism.
There are three key problems that require addressing in a holistic manner: Infrastructure, rowdiness and discipline, policy changes.
The country’s infrastructure has already been put under immense strain by the rapid increase in population over a short period of time as a result of labour migration. But the increase in tourist arrivals and the expectation of good quality services this entails exacerbated the situation. A re-assessment is required to understand where public infrastructure needs to improve and how—not just for tourists but more importantly for Malta’s long-term residents.
A second issue of concern is the anti-social behaviour witnessed among groups of mostly young tourists that is causing disruption in communities. Unfortunately, this is not only limited to the tourist hotspots but is also visible in other localities where short-let apartments house this young demographic. From the rowdiness in balconies in the early hours of the morning in Swieqi to a young man in his underwear hanging on to the roof balustrades in Msida, to the regular fights and disgusting behaviour witnessed in Paceville, Malta’s residents are having enough.
These concerns should not be dismissed by the authorities. Instead, what needs to be done is a concerted effort by the police and tourism authorities to clamp down on anti-social behaviour that disrupts residents and turns quiet neighbourhoods into slums. The anything-goes attitude must stop and this can only be achieved through better law enforcement at community level.
The third aspect is policy revision. Protecting residential communities from commercialisation that is having a negative impact on their quality of life is a question of policy.
With the addition of hundreds of apartments localities with no or limited open spaces; allowing apartments to operate on short-let basis without imposing conditions on waste management and noise; ineffective enforcement of household waste regulations; commercial establishments being allowed to occupy public pavements, squares and promenades with no proper controls to ensure allocated space is respected; lack of parking facilities… over-tourism is having its deleterious impact that needs to be addressed.