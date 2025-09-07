Ta’ Qali: A storm in a dust bowl and arrogance
The Ta’ Qali picnic area outside the football stadium and next to the big tent housing a convention centre has for many years served as the largest ‘green’ open space.
‘Green’ is a relative term here since the area has some trees and during the autumn and winter season has large patches of grass with islands of barren soil in between.
During the summer months the area simply turns into a dust bowl as the grass vanishes and the compacted soil erodes further into a fine dust.
To solve the inconvenience caused in the summer months by the dust, the management of the Ta’ Qali National Park decided to cover the area in gravel and fine sand. According to Jason Micallef, who heads the agency responsible for the Ta’ Qali park, the measure was intended to cover the dusty area with materials that will eventually allow the grass to grow once the first autumn rains set in.
Unfortunately, the explanation only came after an outraged public vented their frustration over what appeared to be an attempt to de-nature a big open space and stifle the growth of grass in the winter.
To make matters worse, Micallef’s less than decorous way of explaining things on Facebook, while accusing critics of being spiteful and peddling ‘fake news’ and ‘lies’, did not help the situation. Micallef is paid from public funds to serve as head of the Ta’ Qali National Park committee and his duty is to explain the actions taken without resorting to name-calling and parochial politicking on Facebook. His puerile antics simply obscured the logical explanation he gave.
Micallef is correct when he says the Ta’ Qali picnic area has always turned into a dust bowl between June and September when the grass dries up and the soil is exposed. The outrage at the lack of greenery was really and truly misplaced because the current state of the picnic area—covered in gravel and fine sand—is no different from how it always looked bar the fine dust that would normally cloud the air.
Nonetheless, the action taken was one that does not address the root cause of the problem. The picnic area has for many years during the summer months been used to host large events—parties, concerts and festivals. The trampling of thousands of pairs of feet on exposed soil has over time degraded the area by compacting the soil, which turns into dust during the summer months.
What the picnic area truly needs is a nature restoration plan to ensure that even in the summer months when the natural grass dries up, the area does not end up being one large dust bowl. Just like other areas within the large footprint of the Ta’ Qali park, which also comprises the amphitheatre zone and environs, have been rehabilitated and cared for over the years, the picnic area needs similar attention. A proper nature management plan would take into consideration Malta’s climate thus providing tailor-made solutions for the area and its uses.
And there should be no fear of losing an open space where mass events take place. The large open-air concert area next door—a welcome project that transformed the grounds of a once illegal concrete factory into a big events space—can host the parties, concerts and festivals that are normally held in the picnic area.
And even if, some events are held in the picnic area, their number should be capped and organisers obliged to install protective flooring to ensure the soil is not trampled upon and compacted.
The whole ruckus that was created on the Ta’ Qali gravel was really a storm in a dust bowl that could have easily been avoided by the authorities if they communicated their intentions better and listened to constructive feedback on other options that could be more environmentally sound.
But the very fact that many were up in arms is also symptomatic of the current state of public consciousness. Many people have become wary of public institutions, more so when those leading them—often party cronies—choose arrogance over understanding.