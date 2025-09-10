Alex Borg has a plan but must be allowed to implement it
What he definitely needs is the time and space to put in motion his plans. The old hands at the PN need to give Borg a chance. They must not derail him. He needs to be allowed to implement his plan
Alex Borg sounded confident during his first interview as Nationalist Party leader on TVM’s Xtra last Monday. Borg did not waffle in his replies.
He still has to unveil the full extent of his ideology—we do not yet know where he stands on taxes, welfare benefits, economic policy beyond the need to create sectors with better paid jobs—but he did pledge that there will be no rollback of civil rights introduced over the past 12 years.
When asked specifically about his parliamentary vote a couple of years ago, against a bill that introduced genetic testing on embryos in IVF treatments, Borg stood by his vote but insisted there will be no withdrawal of this procedure by a PN government led by him.
Even on cannabis reform, Borg pledged to retain the current legal regime but promised more enforcement of the rules that are on paper.
On euthanasia he has stuck to his pledge to grant his MPs a free vote, even though he will personally vote against.
It would seem that the best liberals and progressives can get from Borg at the helm is a détente on contentious moral issues. No more progress but no moving backwards.
From our perspective as a newspaper that has always championed civil rights—MaltaToday remains the only English-language newspaper with a clear pro-choice editorial line—this may not be enough. But we will not make the mistake of believing that for all those who believe in an individual’s right to self-determination, Borg’s stand has no merit.
Indeed, this détente may yet convince many of those who have supported the Labour Party’s progressive agenda but are disgusted by its many ills—the cronyism, the arrogance of political appointees, the corruption in the hospitals deal that has left public healthcare infrastructure crumbling, the general lack of enforcement and accompanying impunity, the re-appointment of former politicians and party apparatchiks with grey clouds hanging over them as consultants—to stand up and listen to Alex Borg and his fresh look at things.
Indeed, Borg may not yet have the sophistication of a seasoned politician but he can get people to listen to him, something that the PN has been desperately in need of.
On Monday, he came across as a man with a plan to tackle some of the problems in the labour market. He spoke of introducing incentives to encourage more Maltese students to take up certain studies such as nursing and the caring professions. He spoke of the re-introduction of trade schools—ironically these were closed by a Nationalist administration. He also spoke of the need to carry out a labour force study to assess the needs of different industries and sectors thus identifying the gaps that will need to be filled in by foreign workers.
He will need to provide much more detail going forward but Borg spoke with self-confidence that suggests he can provide a workable blueprint.
Borg was also clear about the internal changes he wants to implement in the PN. It appears he also has names for certain roles he wants to create—CEO, deputy leader parliamentary affairs, election campaign manager.
Borg may not have the experience but he can listen and relate to people, while coming up with ideas that could shift the goalposts.
And Borg will have to learn how to assert himself in a party that has over the past decade been unruly. Borg needs to surround himself with advisors, who can criticise him and his decisions, while offering constructive advice. Borg’s biggest mistake would be if he surrounds himself with ‘yes people’—the ‘bonġu’ and ‘prosit’ Alex types.
Borg has got people listening and that is a very important first step to be able to convince voters to switch. But the hard part starts now as the euphoria fades, egos start getting in the way, national issues become immediate concerns and the PN will be expected to provide solutions.
Only time will tell whether Borg can flip the cards in his favour but it will be the PL’s biggest mistake if it underestimates him. Just as the PN had in 2008 underestimated Joseph Muscat because of his youth—we can recall the PN’s initial arrogance of referring to Muscat on its media as ‘Joe’ instead of ‘Joseph’—the PL would be committing the same error if it tries to belittle Borg.
Borg could turn out to be the Labour Party’s biggest challenge yet if he is allowed to turn the PN into a coherent, united fighting force.