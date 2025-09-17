Another deal, another scandal but where is Labour’s outrage, remorse?
The investigation by the National Audit Office into the 2019 deal to waive conditions on public land acquired by the Fortina Group is the latest in a string of scandals from the Joseph Muscat era.
The probe uncovered the nefarious actions taken by high officials at the Lands Authority, which allowed Fortina to save up to €16 million in compensation owed for the waivers.
The company paid €8.1 million to have all conditions on all parcels of land it had acquired from the government in previous years lifted.
This valuation was based on an initial valuation by architects, which was vitiated because the former CEO Carlo Mifsud had tasked them to calculate compensation due for only one parcel of land rather than all four requested by Fortina.
A second valuation exercise carried out by a reputable audit firm commissioned by the Lands Authority had calculated compensation due at a maximum of €23.9 million. The NAO investigation revealed that this valuation report was, however, suppressed by the authority’s chair, the now deceased former judge Lino Farrugia Sacco.
But the deceit did not stop at the authority’s doors. The NAO revealed that Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff at the Office of the Prime Minister, had known about the second valuation and was involved in the efforts to keep it concealed. Indeed, the audit firm was asked to redirect its invoice to be paid for its work to the Office of the Prime Minister rather than the Lands Authority to further conceal its work.
The NAO investigation revealed how Farrugia Sacco lied to fellow board members at the authority when he told them the valuation exercise was still pending when he had already received the report.
The end result of this exercise was that taxpayers were defrauded millions of euros in a deal that gave the Fortina Group a generous discount for the removal of conditions that allowed it to develop a mix-used, high-rise complex in Sliema.
Who stood to benefit from the discount? Were public officials on the take? Did the discount indirectly benefit the Labour Party through generous donations? Were individuals blackmailed in the process? Did anyone illegally enrich themselves at the expense of public coffers?
Only a thorough criminal investigation can answer these questions. We only hope that such an investigation is not starting now after the NAO report but would have started yesteryear when doubts were raised about this specific deal and more importantly when Keith Schembri’s shady involvement in the workings of government became more apparent in the aftermath of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.
It is shameful that yet another deal entered into by the Muscat administration has been tainted with what appears to be criminal behaviour by public officials with the blessing of Castille’s top dog.
But it is not enough for the current Labour administration to wash its hands of this dirt because a key figure is now dead—Farrugia Sacco passed away in 2021—and Schembri is no longer a part of government.
The rot was too deep, too wide, to be dismissed so easily. Indeed, the prime minister’s latest actions of welcoming back into the Labour Party’s fold dubious characters with heavy grey clouds hanging over them do not bode well.
On a national level, the government must follow through with the commitment Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg made of ensuring that “every cent” owed from the Fortina deal will be recovered.
The deal must be re-examined and if need be, rescinded or changed to reflect the true value of the conditions that were removed from the original contracts governing the land Fortina had bought many decades earlier.
It would be a big mistake if the prime minister, his administration and indeed the Labour Party are smug about the NAO investigation. Government’s first reaction was to say that changes it carried out last year had addressed the shortcomings identified by the NAO. It was a pathetic reaction followed by equally pathetic reactions in parliament by government MPs.
The least we expected from government in the circumstances was an expression of remorse accompanied by outrage at the deceit, the lies, the vitiated process, flagged by the NAO. Unfortunately, we heard nothing of that, which makes us question whether the Labour government is truly interested in ensuring that justice prevails.