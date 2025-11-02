Alex Borg needs to tell us why the PN should be trusted

Alex Borg must rekindle the spirit of Xogħol, Ġustizzja, Libertà without being shackled by nostalgia. He must inspire Fiduċja in a society that has changed radically since the PN was last in government. He must show that his party has humbled itself in front of the electorate and is ready once again to lead Għalina, Għal Uliedna, Għal Pajjiżna.